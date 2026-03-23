Tottenham ‘serious’ about two-time league-winning manager as Igor Tudor ‘faces sack’

Igor Tudor could soon be sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for 56-year-old coach Adi Hutter amid heightened speculation Igor Tudor will be sacked, according to reports.

Tottenham were booed off by their home fans yet again on Sunday after their disastrous 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Former Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White was among those on the scoresheet as Forest handed the north London side a major blow in their battle for Premier League survival.

The result saw Forest go two points clear of Spurs with seven matches left.

Spurs remain one point above 18th-placed West Ham United after the Irons’ 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Spurs chiefs are analysing the market for a new firefighter to replace Tudor and keep them in the top flight.

Italian transfer reporter Rudy Galetti revealed their admiration for Hutter last week, and such interest has now been confirmed.

The Telegraph state that Hutter is a ‘serious contender’ to take charge of Spurs in the final months of the campaign.

The Austrian is ‘out of work and available’ following his sacking by Monaco in October.

Football Insider add that Tudor ‘faces the sack’ as Spurs have begun to ‘accelerate’ their plans to bring a new interim manager in.

Spurs supposedly see the international break as the ‘perfect opportunity’ to find a more suitable replacement who can inspire the players.

Hutter has a good track record, despite his recent departure from Monaco.

He won league titles with Red Bull Salzburg and Young Boys before a successful spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was twice named Bundesliga Coach of the Year.

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Tottenham discussing next moves

Sources have told our transfer insider Graeme Bailey that Spurs held crunch talks this morning to discuss Tudor’s future and where they might go next.

Sources state that these talks will continue over the coming days, likely ending with the Croatian getting the boot.

Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Robbie Keane are all contenders to manage Spurs next season.

However, they need a firefighter to join immediately. Plus, any move for De Zerbi or Pochettino will be reliant on Spurs staying in the Premier League.

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: “To keep this club in the Premier League right now, they need togetherness. That was the first time I’ve seen it for a while, in terms of the scenes outside the stadium. The fans are doing their part.

“But they need something like that between now and the end of the season on the pitch, because right now they have to, unfortunately for Tudor, with the situation he finds himself in with his family [Tudor has suffered a recent bereavement] and the results, I think it would be better if Tottenham parted ways with and looked to bring another manager in between now and the end of the season.”

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