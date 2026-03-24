Boss warned ‘reputational damage’ awaits at Tottenham as two SHOCK alternatives revealed

Adi Hutter should reject the chance to manage Tottenham Hotspur once Igor Tudor is sacked, according to a pundit, while we can confirm which other names are in the mix for the interim job.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning that Tudor is set to leave Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’. Tottenham had been considering a change in the weeks leading up to their titanic relegation clash with Nottingham Forest, and that 3-0 defeat was the final straw.

We understand that Tudor himself is ready to leave the role following the recent death of his father, Mario.

Our sources have confirmed that Austrian manager Hutter is under strong consideration at Tottenham.

Former TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti was the first to reveal Spurs’ interest in Hutter, before it was backed up by The Telegraph.

The 56-year-old, twice a Bundesliga Coach of the Year, has been out of work since his sacking by Monaco in October.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell explained why Hutter should avoid joining Spurs.

“Well, he’s a good coach in the right environment, and he’s had some good moments at Eintracht Frankfurt and Monaco,” Brassell said.

“But, who really would change things at this point?

“I can’t see what particular element of him would recommend him to the situation at Spurs, and why he’d want to damage his reputation doing this.

“I’m always very skeptical of this, either on one hand he knows the club, or he has no experience of the Premier League. It’s just about the situation and the temperament to deal with that situation.

“Even though Tudor was left field, there was a lot to recommend him. I think he’s gone in there and realised, ‘Oh my god, this is way bigger than anything I expected.'”

We can reveal that Chris Hughton and Tim Sherwood are two surprise options Spurs are considering to replace Tudor for the rest of the season.

Both have strong connections with Spurs, but they are not exactly coveted names right now.

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Hughton, Sherwood not inspiring names

Hughton has not managed in the Premier League since 2019, while he was last in charge of the Ghana national team.

Sherwood, meanwhile, has mainly been a pundit since leaving his role as Swindon Town’s director of football in June 2017.

We understand Ryan Mason has also been discussed internally at Spurs. Mason has acted as Spurs’ caretaker manager on numerous occasions previously, most recently in 2023.

Should one of these managers keep Spurs in the Premier League, then they will look to appoint a big name this summer to get their project back on track.

Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino are both leading contenders for the job long-term.

More on Igor Tudor, Spurs…

We confirmed on Monday that Spurs chief Vinai Venkatesham held crunch talks to discuss Tudor’s future, with the Croatian now set to leave.

Jamie Carragher has revealed what Tudor’s biggest failure has been.

Immediately after the loss to Forest, sources told us Tudor ‘will be gone’ for their next game against Sunderland.

Spurs had hoped to appoint De Zerbi mid-season, but he wants to analyse his options come the summer.