Sources reveal Igor Tudor ‘will be gone’ for Sunderland clash as Tottenham hero ‘offers’ to return

We can reveal what Tottenham Hotspur sources are saying over the future of Igor Tudor after the awful 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, while there has been a stunning claim about a manager returning to north London.

Tottenham’s chances of avoiding relegation took a significant hit as Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all got on the scoresheet for the visitors. Forest took the lead just before half time when Jesus had a free header from a Neco Williams corner.

Tottenham failed to sign Gibbs-White last summer, and the Forest talisman piled more misery on Tudor’s side in the 62nd minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi took on Pedro Porro before pulling the ball back for Gibbs-White, who was left unmarked in the box.

Gibbs-White had a relatively simple finish, though questions will be asked of Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Williams turned creator again late on, whipping in a cross for Awoniyi to volley home after holding off Kevin Danso.

The result saw Forest go two points clear of Spurs, who sit in 17th place. The only positive for Spurs is that fellow strugglers West Ham United were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa.

Spurs sources have been providing our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey with the latest on Tudor’s situation.

One well-placed source said: “It is hard to see him being in charge at Sunderland as the players are clearly not responding.

“If the club thinks the dressing room has turned, he will be gone.”

But another said: “As of right now, a change isn’t planned. But obviously talks are due during the international break.”

Spurs will visit Sunderland on April 12.

According to a team of ‘five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, Spurs hero Harry Redknapp has ‘reached out’ to the club and ‘offered to become temporary manager until the end of the season’.

Redknapp first took over at Spurs in October 2008, when they sat bottom of the table after a dire start under Juande Ramos.

He quickly turned Spurs’ fortunes around and made them top-five regulars, even winning the Premier League Manager of the Year award in the 2009-10 season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Keane, Pochettino linked with Spurs returns

Redknapp has the close bond with Spurs fans that would help to get them back on side, though he is now 79 years old and has not been in management since September 2017.

Robbie Keane would make more sense for Spurs, as he is an up-and-coming manager who would also garner the love and support of the Spurs faithful.

Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva are all in contention for the job, too.

However, there are two key issues for Spurs as they pursue a top-class new coach. First of all, no boss wants to enter such a difficult situation.

Secondly, relegation to the Championship would force Spurs to enter an entirely different manager market.

More on Spurs: Goalkeeper target; Uruguay star wanted

Tottenham plotting move for ex-Man Utd goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario ripped to shreds

Tottenham plan brilliant signing of £69.5m-rated Uruguay star who Man Utd have scouted for months

‘Crazy’ Mauricio Pochettino ‘100 per cent’ return to Tottenham claim made – ‘I genuinely think’…