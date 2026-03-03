Interim coach Igor Tudor is already in danger of the sack at Tottenham Hotspur

Speculation that Tottenham Hotspur could sack Igor Tudor after just three games in charge has been given more momentum after a prominent journalist raised questions over his future and hit out at the Croatian for ‘making the team worse’, ‘showing no signs of moving forward’ and amid claims that a defeat to Crystal Palace could prove another ‘damaging mistake’ at N17.

The 2025/26 season has been a disastrous campaign so far for Spurs. While the club have achieved their objectives in Europe and are through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Atletico Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals, their form in the Premier League has been catastrophic; a far cry from the standards expected by such an institution of the English game.

Currently winless in 10 Premier League games – a run stretching back to December 28 – Tottenham Hotspur sit a worrying four points clear of the relegation zone, making Thursday’s home date with Crystal Palace a must-win affair.

Their woeful league form has already cost Thomas Frank his job; the Dane paying the price for both their poor form and a spiky demeanour before the press, while his unfortunate drinking out of an Arsenal teacup only served to infuriate an already agitated fanbase.

However, the man brought in to replace him, Tudor, has fared no better. Back-to-back defeats in charge mean he’s the first Tottenham boss to achieve such a dismal statistic since Martin Jol in November 2004.

And with the prospect of a first relegation in 49 years now a serious concern, the Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman has delved into a troubling situation that could also see the Croatian fired from the role – and in record-breaking time.

After surveying the wreckage of Sunday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Fulham, Ladyman describes their season in three words: ‘Directionless, hopeless and lost.’

He also claims Spurs have ‘undoubtedly got worse in two games under Tudor’ and wonders now ‘whether the club will have a decision to make if they crash and burn again at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday’.

In his own admission, while sounding dramatic, Ladyman wonders ‘can they let this go on?’ before insisting they have ‘shown absolutely no sign of moving forwards’ under his management, while the ‘likelihood is they will go down’ if they continue playing as they did for the opening hour at Craven Cottage many more times between now and May.

READ MORE: Tottenham fans fear Igor Tudor is one game from sack after naming two superior options to help avoid relegation

Tudor sack? Croatian blaming everyone but himself

Ladyman also believes the Croatian has done himself no favours by throwing around all sorts of accusations about his players in the media that will have done little to get either the fans or his players onside.

In the journalist’s words, Tudor ‘doesn’t look as though he is remotely in control’ and is ‘rather wildly blaming everybody but himself’.

After the loss at home to Arsenal, Tudor suggested the players he inherited from Frank were not fit enough.

If that wasn’t bad enough, an incredible rant after the loss on the Thames to Fulham saw the manager turn his fire on his own players, the referee and indeed the opposition.

As a result of those bizarre outbursts, it’s suggested Tudor ‘has the whole of English football thrown under the bus without the security of a couple of decent results to bolster his own credibility’ and having claimed the interim Spurs boss is ‘firing bullets without consequence’ – a seeming direct action of a man who knows he won’t be sticking around for very long.

Ladyman concludes by suggesting the ‘longer the mess of the 2025/26 season goes on’, the worse it gets for Tottenham and that the north London giants will have to ask whether his ‘appointment was just another in a long list of damaging mistakes’ if they fail to show significant improvement at home to Palace on Thursday.

