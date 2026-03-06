Tottenham Hotspur are actively assessing options to replace Igor Tudor and with the interim manager now in grave danger of the sack amid what has been described as a fear that the club’s overlords, ENIC, have blundered by appointing him, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 47-year-old Croatian was brought in as a replacement for the sacked Thomas Frank with one simple briefing: Keep Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. But after three losses in three games – and by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3 – Spurs have become infinitely worse and tumbled within one point of the relegation zone.

Now, Thursday night’s 3-1 home defeat to an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace could prove the final straw.

As a result, sources have informed TEAMtalk that former Spurs striker Robbie Keane has emerged as a leading candidate to step in should the club decide to make another managerial change.

Keane’s name had already been discussed internally before Tottenham appointed Tudor following the dismissal of Frank earlier this season. Indeed, the Irishman gave a spiky response and even walked out of a TV interview when asked about the prospect of a return to N17.

At the time, however, Spurs opted to hand Tudor the interim role. But results have since intensified pressure on the Croatian coach, who has overseen three damaging defeats to London rivals Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham’s initial plan had been to appoint a short-term manager to steady the ship until the summer, allowing the club time to properly assess long-term options – particularly with the possibility of structural changes and new leadership at boardroom level.

However, we understand that the club’s current hierarchy are now willing to put that plan aside if results do not improve, with the door open for another managerial appointment before the end of the campaign.

Keane is among the names being seriously considered, though sources indicate he is not the only candidate under discussion…

Tottenham chiefs deciding on Tudor sack and Keane appointment

Since moving into management, former Tottenham forward Keane has been building his coaching reputation with Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, and before that with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where his work has impressed observers across European football.

Interest in Keane is not limited to North London either. My colleague Fraser Fletcher has revealed that another one of his former clubs, Celtic, are also understood to be considering him as a potential future permanent manager.

However, sources close to the situation say Keane would “love” the opportunity to return to Spurs in a managerial capacity if the chance arises.

Tottenham now face a crucial period on and off the pitch. They are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action against Liverpool on March 15.

With pressure mounting after a string of poor results, Tottenham’s managerial situation remains one of the biggest developing stories in English football.

