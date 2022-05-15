Rival Prem keeper explains why Tottenham have France’s best ever with Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been described as the best goalkeeper France has ever produced by Leeds United counterpart Illan Meslier.

Lloris has given a decade of service to Tottenham Hotspur and has generally been one of the more reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League. It may soon be time for the club to phase him out, but he remains their number one at this point.

The 35-year-old has amassed more than 400 appearances in all competitions across his Tottenham career. Likewise, he is a leader for France, for whom he has earned well over 100 caps and became a World Cup winning captain in 2018.

In the process, he has earned the admiration of many. But one of his biggest fans is another French goalkeeper plying his trade in England.

According to Meslier, who is Leeds’ first-choice keeper and has earned seven caps for France’s under-21s since last year, Lloris deserves plenty of respect.

In fact, the 22-year-old classes Lloris as the best goalkeeper to emerge from France.

Meslier told Sky Sports: “Hugo is a fantastic person. A lot of respect for him because to be a keeper for Tottenham for 10 years, more or less, maybe more for the French teams, he’s maybe the greatest goalkeeper in France in history.”

Meslier will be watching Lloris’ latest performance with particular intrigue. He will be hoping the Spurs shot-stopper can keep Leeds’ relegation rivals Burnley at bay.

Lloris experience benefiting Tottenham

Lloris will be focusing on his own targets at the opposite end of the table. Tottenham are trying to qualify for the Champions League, which would be some achievement after how they started the season.

For the final push, they will have to call on the experience of a leader like Lloris. After all, he has played in more than 60 European matches for the club.

Still under contract until 2024, there could be more to come for one of the club’s longest-serving players of the modern era.

Spurs will then look to a future beyond him, with a few potential targets in the pipeline. In terms of international football, Meslier may be one of those being earmarked by France – along with the likes of Mike Maignan and Alphonse Areola – to take Lloris’ role in the long-term.

READ MORE: Ryan Sessegnon names three Tottenham stars inspiring top-four push as ‘pressure’ piled on Arsenal