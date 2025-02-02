Tottenham are reportedly rivalling West Ham United in the race to sign AC Milan winger Noah Okafor as the 24-year-old’s future hangs in the balance.

Spurs have promised Ange Postecoglou more additions in what remains of the transfer window and the club are understood to be looking at attacking targets.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tried and failed to seal a deal for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel earlier this week but the 19-year-old snubbed Spurs and now they’re looking at other targets.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham and West Ham are both ‘in contact’ over a move for Milan winger Okafor.

Okafor was close to joining RB Leipzig on loan last week. The deal included a €2m (£1.7m, $2.05m) loan fee and an option to buy of €26m (£21.6m, $26.6m).

However, the move ultimately collapsed due to a problem with his medical. Okafor has been left in limbo as a result and his representatives are working hard to find him a new club.

AC Milan initially wanted to sell Okafor this window but the report has reiterated that the Italian giants are now open to loaning him out.

Tottenham, West Ham have other priorities – sources

It could be a frantic end to the window for Tottenham as the board look to back Postecoglou with reinforcements in several different positions.

TEAMtalk understands that a new winger signing is possible before the transfer deadline. They have a few targets on their radar, such as Southampton star Tyler Dibling.

However, we have received no confirmation from sources as yet that Tottenham are interested Okafor.

Spurs officially unveiled defender Kevin Danso as their latest acquisition earlier today (Sunday) but Ange Postecoglou is still keen to bring in more cover at the back.

They agreed a loan deal for Chelsea star Axel Disasi, but he has REJECTED a move to Tottenham in a big twist and could end up staying at Stamford Bridge.

As for West Ham, they are keen to do more business before the transfer window slams shut but their focus at the moment is on finalising a deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international is currently undergoing a medical with the Hammers ahead of joining on a straight loan deal.

A new winger isn’t thought to be a priority for Graham Potter and as with the Tottenham links, sources have not confirmed any interest in Okafor from the Hammers’ side.

The 24-year-old has played a bit-part role for Milan this season, notching just one goal in 11 Serie A appearances so far.

