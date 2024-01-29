In-demand Tottenham star rejects Lyon, but exit still expected with transfer to fund Chelsea raid

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has rejected the chance to join Lyon, though the Tottenham star is still expected to leave this window and his exit could fund a superb raid on Chelsea, according to reports.

Hojbjerg, 28, has tumbled down the pecking order since Ange Postecoglou took charge. The Australian prefers Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in the engine room, while Rodrigo Bentancur poses another high calibre problem for Hojbjerg.

Tottenham were open to severing ties with Hojbjerg last summer who himself was open to a fresh challenge. Fulham showed interest, though Hojbjerg snubbed the cross-London switch. That in turn led to Fulham pulling the plug on Joao Palhinha’s switch to Bayern Munich.

Fast forward to the present day and a report from French outlet FootMercato recently claimed Lyon had ‘activated’ a move for Hojbjerg.

Signing Hojbjerg was labelled the ‘perfect’ move for Lyon for three separate reasons.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Hojbjerg has rejected the chance to revive his career with the Ligue 1 side.

Taking to X, Plettenberg confirmed the rejection came from the player’s end, though the story doesn’t end there.

Hojbjerg exit still expected as interest swells

Plettenberg was keen to stress “many clubs” have enquired into signing Hojbjerg this month, not just Lyon.

The reporter didn’t name names, though Italian pair Juventus and Napoli have both been linked elsewhere in the media.

Newcastle are also hunting a new central midfielder, though have since looked into a move for Aston Villa’s £50m-rated Jacob Ramsey.

Crucially, Plettenberg then concluded Hojbjerg remains open to leaving Spurs this month. The reporter confirmed Hojbjerg “is still open for a new challenge in winter.”

In addition, TEAMtalk can reveal that Hojbjerg considers himself a ‘Champions League level’ player and that formed a big factor in his decision to turn down the approach from the Ligue 1 side. After finishing seventh last season, they are without European football on any level and this season the Ligue 1 giants remarkably sit 16th and in genuine danger of relegation.

Hojbjerg sale to fund Chelsea raid?

Selling Hojbjerg – who is valued around the £20m mark – would help Spurs to sign a central midfield upgrade.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher remains Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 target. His boundless energy, box-to-box capabilities and age (23 years old) have got Spurs and their manager hot under the collar.

Chelsea value Gallagher around the £50m mark and despite his importance to Mauricio Pochettino, are open to a sale if a suitable bid is tabled.

Selling homegrown stars represents pure profit on the balance sheet. Shifting Gallagher would allow Chelsea to attack the final few days of the window, or even put the pieces in place for signing Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk on Monday morning that the chances of Gallagher leaving Chelsea before Thursday’s 11pm deadline are ‘growing.’

