Tottenham are growing increasingly confident of securing the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, with sources indicating to TEAMtalk that personal terms have already been agreed and with the player now two steps away from securing a club-record move to N17.

The Italy international is set to command a salary close to £300k per week, with bonuses, at the London club, marking a significant financial commitment from the Lewis family as they look to bolster the Tottenham squad under new manager De Zerbi and push the north London club away from the trenches of a relegation dogfight and back up to challenging for European football once more.

Although Newcastle have been determined to keep the 26-year-old, who has impressed since his arrival from AC Milan, a deal in the region of £100 million (€116m, $132m) could persuade the Magpies to sell.

Spurs are understood to be willing to meet that valuation – which will obliterate the previous transfer record at Spurs, the £65m package spent on striker Dominic Solanke – with De Zerbi viewing Tonali as a very important addition to their midfield who can bring both defensive steel and creative flair.

The price point has been changed after City paid a fee in excess of £116m for Elliot Anderson, and with those at Nottingham Forest insisting the package is ultimately nearer the £130m mark.

Newcastle value Tonali in a similar market and have made it clear that any sale would need to come close to that.

As a result, we understand that a move is now subject to two final steps being taken: a full agreement on a transfer package and the player successfully passing a medical.

Sources can also reveal three reasons why Tonali is so keen on the move…

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The three reasons why Tonali has said YES to Tottenham transfer

A key factor in the potential move is Spurs head coach De Zerbi.

The Italian tactician has already held positive personal discussions with Tonali, who is said to be highly enthusiastic about the prospect of playing under his compatriot and playing under his progressive style of football.

The two men have roots close to Brescia and have struck up an understanding during transfer talks, with sources revealing the Spurs’ boss’ vision for the club has won sway with the 26-year-old.

De Zerbi’s influence has already been huge inside Spurs, and he is a big pull for players due to his style of play and reputation.

Tonali is also understood to be keen on relocating to London, seeing the move as an exciting opportunity to experience one of football’s most vibrant cities after his time in the North-East. His known desire to depart St James’ Park has added momentum to the negotiations.

Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing, with it expected to intensify over the coming days.

While nothing is yet finalised, Spurs officials are optimistic that a breakthrough could be achieved shortly despite a rejected offer of £85 million. For Newcastle, the substantial fee would provide significant funds for their own recruitment plans amid PSR considerations, but losing a player of Tonali’s calibre would represent a major blow to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The deal for Tonali does not impact their move for Fernandes, and they want both in the coming weeks.

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