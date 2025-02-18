Presenter Richard Keys claims to have inside knowledge over a proposed takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, following the significant protests that took place against Daniel Levy before and after Sunday’s win over Manchester United.

Levy and Enic took over the club from Sir Alan Sugar almost 25 years ago but have overseen just one trophy win in that time, the 2008 League Cup success, although they did oversee a state-of-the-art new stadium and a modern training facility.

The lack of success on the field has led to protests becoming more frequent, with supporters consistently chanting “We want Levy out” and displaying banners highlighting the club’s lack of silverware under his leadership.

And, writing in his blog, Keys has suggested that a deal is done for a takeover of Tottenham – although he does not mention who could be taking over or when it will actually happen.

Keys said: “Oh – you’ll be interested to hear that I was in the company of someone this weekend that reckons a deal to buy Spurs is done. I don’t think it is, but I’m pretty sure conversations have been taking place.

“If so, I’d say this to Daniel Levy. Don’t play hard ball Daniel – you might regret it. I’m also hearing the owners of one of the top four clubs could be ready to sell. They’re arguably a better proposition for a buyer and would tempt a bid before Spurs.”

A consortium of Qatari investors is known to have shown interest in acquiring the club, although they are aiming for complete control in N17.

Their proposal reportedly includes offering Levy a long-term contract as executive chairman, a move that has been met with understandable scepticism from supporters who hold him accountable for the club’s trophy drought.

Postecoglou needs proper backing

There is also the feeling that Ange Postecoglou needs greater backing to build a first-team squad he hopes will eventually challenge for major honours again.

Tottenham being hit hard by injuries to senior players this season has had a major impact on what the club has been able to achieve, especially given the club’s stance of signing younger talent since Postecoglou’s arrival.

The pressure put on the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Mikey Moore and January signing Antonin Kinsky has been immense and, while it will stand them in good stead in the long term, Spurs need more experienced bodies on board to balance out the squad better going forward.

To that end, significant investment or a full-blown takeover could be the only thing that enables Tottenham to compete with their rivals over the next decade or so.

