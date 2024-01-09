Incredible Tottenham transfer takes shape with outcast the bait for new signing, as second Serie A deal is touted

After his unexpected return from Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur are now trying to send Djed Spence to Genoa as a counterpart for Radu Dragusin, Fabrizio Romano has revealed – and another outcast could move to a different Serie A side too.

Spence spent the first half of the season on loan in the Championship with Leeds. Despite previously helping Nottingham Forest win promotion out of the second tier, he was unable to make a major impact at Elland Road.

Leeds sent Spence back to Tottenham recently, but a future in north London looks unlikely for him. Instead, Spurs – who have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal in the same role – are now looking for a new taker for the full-back.

Reports have suggested they could even try to sell him this window amid concerns over his attitude, but Romano has now revealed Spence is in line to leave on loan again – this time for Genoa.

Tottenham have put a bid on the table to Genoa for the services of centre-back Radu Dragusin. Their latest package is worth €25m plus €5m in add-ons.

Now, Tottenham have added an extra incentive to Genoa in their attempts to win the race for Dragusin, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Napoli.

According to Romano, Spurs have proposed that Genoa take Spence on loan for the rest of the season. What’s more, the Serie A side are ‘prepared to accept’ the offer of adding the 23-year-old to their squad.

It would not be Spence’s first spell abroad, since Tottenham sent him on loan to Rennes in Ligue 1 last season.

He is a different type of defender to Dragusin, but Genoa seem to have identified the right-back role as one that would be worth reinforcing too, despite the impending loss of their most important centre-half.

Indeed, the only real right-back option Alberto Gilardino can lean on is the soon-to-be-31-year-old Stefano Sabelli.

Therefore, talks will continue today (Tuesday) between the two clubs for Dragusin and Spence to make their respective switches.

Tottenham could send second fringe player to Serie A

Spence is not the only player at Tottenham’s disposal who could be heading to Italy on loan.

According to Sky Sport Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have identified Bryan Gil as an ideal target on the wing.

Di Marzio believes Tottenham would be open to letting go of Gil, who has already endured loan spells with Valencia and Sevilla since joining Spurs in 2021.

Like Spence, then, the 22-year-old is no stranger to being sent elsewhere by Spurs, but playing in Serie A would be a new experience.

Fiorentina could offer Gil involvement in a UEFA competition too, since they have progressed to the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League after losing last season’s final to West Ham.

Unlike Spence, Gil has been at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal this season, but has only started twice in the Premier League after recovering from an injury.

Gil is under contract with Tottenham until 2026, whereas Spence’s deal is due to last until 2027.

