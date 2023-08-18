Influential Tottenham star lowers contract demands to push through painful north London exit

A key Tottenham star is reportedly ready to lower his contract demands to push through his exit from the club this summer.

It’s a summer of change in north London with Ange Postecoglou bringing a completely different direction to the club in terms of mindset and also the style of football.

The Australian has already brought in a number of new signings while more are expected to follow after Spurs recouped an initial £86million from the sale of talismanic goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last weekend.

Postecoglou still wants another centre-back and midfielder, while a new striker is also a must after Kane’s exit.

However, there is also plenty of focus on players leaving the club, with club legend Hugo Lloris close to sealing his own exit.

Serie A side Lazio are continuing their chase for the veteran stopper, with French journalist Ignazio Genuardi sharing his latest on the proposed transfer.

He has tweeted that the Rome-based outfit are ‘pushing’ the negotiations with the 36-year-old, although there are issues that remain – namely around the current salary Lloris earns in north London.

Lloris happy to take pay cut to seal move

However, according to Genuardi, the Frenchman has now lowered his demands, and would take a three-year contract that makes him €2million net per year.

The report adds that Lazio are still negotiating that and are ‘unlikely to go any higher’ – especially because Lloris is not their only option for the position.

Gazzetta Dello Sport adds that if Lloris does join Lazio then he is expected to be back up to No.1 Ivan Provedel.

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is, however, concerned that Lloris’ arrival could have a negative effect on Provedel and is not exactly fully on board with the transfer.

Still, club president Claudio Lotito believes it’s great to get such an experienced player in the squad. To that end, he is set to continue to negotiate for his arrival.

