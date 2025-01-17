Given Tottenham’s ongoing injury crisis, they’ve received some good news in their hunt to sign a top Ligue 1 striker before the January transfer window closes.

Despite currently sitting 14th in the table, just eight points above the drop zone, Spurs are the second highest in the Premier League this season with 43 goals from their 21 games – only leaders Liverpool have scored more.

However, summer signing Dominic Solanke has only contributed seven times in 18 appearances and Ange Postecoglou has often bemoaned his side’s ability to take their chances in a number of narrow defeats this term.

To that end, Tottenham are working hard to get another No.9 through the door and have been given a major lift in their bid to sign long-time target Jonathan David from Lille in recent days – having failed in their efforts to beat Juventus to Randal Kolo Muani.

That may well have been a blessing in disguise, given Kolo Muani’s struggles in front of goal this season, with David once again proving to be a prolific goalscoring force in France.

As we reported on Thursday, the Canada international has been offered to the north London club, although there is no mention of what sort of fee they will have to pay.

Having scored 26 goals last term, the 25-year-old already has 17 to his name this season – to go along with six assists – and the even better news is that he has an excellent injury record, unlike the man hs is likely to replace in the squad in Brazilian Richarlison.

Doc gives thumbs up to David injury record

We’ve been reporting how Tottenham have been working hard behind the scenes to give Postecoglou more tools to do his job, with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky already brought in earlier in the window.

And landing a new striker who is famed for how clinical his finishing is would go along way to helping the club pull away from the wrong end of the table and get back in the mix for European football in the second half of the campaign.

Amid the growing speculation that David is on his way to Tottenham, injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar has provided reassurance regarding the player’s overall fitness.

Speaking about the potential transfer, he noted the forward’s excellent fitness record and claimed that the player will face no problem in clearing his medical at the club.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said: “He’s had a pretty ideal record in terms of his fitness.

“Last season too, there weren’t any issues and he even played every league game for LOSC Lille. Wouldn’t expect clearing his medical to be an issue with him also being relatively young at 25.”

David’s overall Lille record of 101 goals and 24 assists in 212 games is impressive to say the least, while he’s also a player just as comfortable featuring as a No.10 as he is playing as the focal point of the attack.

To that end, if Tottenham can get David on board it will give them the sort of one-two punch, including Solanke, that should allay Postecoglou’s goalscoring concerns.

