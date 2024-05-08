Exclusive: Tottenham have inside line on red-hot Serie A forward wanted by Manchester United

Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson is wanted by several Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Manchester United, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

The Serie A standout Gudmundsson is set to be the subject of a lot of attention in the next transfer window with English clubs facing competition to sign the 26-year-old.

The Icelandic player is in the sights of top European clubs, especially in Italy and England.

Genoa are willing to let him go for an offer deemed suitable and will evaluate proposals of at least €30 million, hoping to maximize his possible transfer.

A versatile player, Gudmundsson generally plays as a second striker or attacking midfielder but has also featured as a winger on either flank.

TEAMtalk understands that Premier League clubs, Tottenham, Aston Villa and, to a lesser extent Manchester United, appreciate Gudmundsson’s talent and have included him on their transfer shortlists as they seek to strengthen their attacks for next season.

Gudmundsson joined Genoa in January 2022 from AZ Alkmaar for a modest fee.

Prior to being sidelined with injury, Gudmundsson netted five goals in seven Serie A matches in March and April. He has scored 14 times in league action this season along with a pair of cup goals.

Gudmundsson has also been in good form for Iceland, bagging a hat-trick in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel and scoring as his side narrowly missed out on the trip to Germany after a loss to Ukraine.

Tottenham in position to sign Icelandic star

Tottenham seem to have the inside track on the player by virtue of the excellent relationship they have with Genoa, which was demonstrated when the London club signed Radu Dragusin in January.

Not only that, TEAMtalk can reveal that the clubs will meet in the next few weeks to talk about the possible permanent transfer of Djed Spence.

The Italian club wants to keep him, but they are keen to alter the terms of the deal against the agreement the club struck when he was loaned.

Those talks could also serve as a forum for Tottenham to test the waters for a move for Gudmundsson.

A stay in Italy is also on the cards

In Italy, Inter are have shown persistent interest in the Icelandic player, even if the price set by Genoa could be too high for the pocket of the Italian champions.

Juventus are also interested in him, although much will depend on the discussions on the renewals of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic – with talks ongoing with both players at the moment – and on the club’s direction on Matias Soule and Kenan Yildiz for the next season.

TEAMtalk has learnt that AC Milan have also made enquiries, but the Rossoneri are currently focused on appointing a new head coach and likely won’t move for players until they have that sorted.