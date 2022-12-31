Tottenham insider claims Conte could quit after unearthing clue from ‘bizarre’ transfer policy

Antonio Conte could walk away from Tottenham Hotspur due to a contradictory transfer policy, a journalist has suggested.

Conte became Tottenham’s head coach in November 2021, leading them to Champions League qualification. His contract is only due to last until the end of the season, although Spurs are working to extend it if they can.

So far, Conte has remained coy on the topic of committing to Tottenham for a longer period of time. The Italian tactician is not accustomed to staying in one job for a long-term project.

Viewed as someone who can win things in the short term, like he did with Inter Milan in his previous job, Conte is a demanding manager in the transfer market.

He will have his ideas for how they can strengthen the team in January. It will be over to Tottenham to appease him.

That said, not every signing they have made since he came to the club has been with his blessing. For example, he distanced himself from the addition of Djed Spence in the summer, calling him more of an investment for the club.

Now, Tottenham’s long-term approach in the transfer market has been called into question by a journalist who covers the club regularly.

Alasdair Gold has warned that Conte could leave the club if they fail to switch their focus from young prospects to ready-made talents.

The reporter said on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast: “You’re just trying to squeeze these coaches into your way of working and it doesn’t work.

“It didn’t work with [Jose] Mourinho. Mourinho came from clubs where he said, ‘I want that player.’ He would get that player, they would fit his system and he would do great things.

“Conte absolutely, the moment they were speaking to him we were saying he needs ready-made players and stars. You can’t keep acting like a club from a different model with a manager who doesn’t fit that model whatsoever.

“It’s amateurish, it’s bizarre. I don’t understand the thinking of the powers that be that are continuing down this road.

Tottenham hinting Conte could be temporary solution

“The fact that they’re sticking to this transfer policy is almost admitting that it’s a temporary thing with Conte. I know Conte said in the past about being like Jurgen Klopp and staying seven years and winning trophies, it’s a lovely thing to say, but I don’t believe it.

“If he’s told, ‘we’re going to crack on with young players who could be stars if you can make them,’ he will be gone. He doesn’t work in that way.

“I’m guessing what he’s thinking, but Conte doesn’t get the same joy from bringing through a young player, I know that’s his thinking that it’s not his job to develop young players.”

Indeed, other than Spence, the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Bryan Gil, as well as academy graduate Japhet Tanganga, have failed to make much of an impression on Conte this season.

In contrast, the 33-year-old Ivan Perisic, who reunited with Conte in the summer after joining from Inter Milan, has been one of his more trusted players.

It is proof that Conte wants players he can rely on immediately, but Tottenham’s other decision makers might not be on the same page.

With the Italian’s future up in the air, a conflicting stance over recruitment is far from ideal. For now, Conte will be focusing on improving Tottenham’s results on the pitch as they aim to stay in the top four.

