Insider confirms Tottenham have been ‘offered’ Bayern ace, and Frank has greenlit move

Leon Goretzka has been offered to Tottenham and Thomas Frank is keen

Shock links between Tottenham and a Bayern Munich midfielder have been verified, and we can reveal Thomas Frank is receptive to a deal being made.

Central midfield has been an area of weakness at Tottenham this season, with Frank’s frequent chopping and changing of options highlighting that fact.

Recent reports in Spain floated the idea of what on the face of it, appeared an unlikely move for Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder, Leon Goretzka.

The 30-year-old’s influence in Munich has diminished since Vincent Kompany took charge last term. Goretzka does still start fairly regularly in the Bundesliga, but when he does, he’s often hauled off on the hour mark.

And perhaps most tellingly, Goretzka has not started a single match in the Champions League this term.

The report claimed Spurs were ‘one of the best positioned teams’ to land Goretzka in 2026, with the German reportedly open to a new challenge amid his Bayern spell souring.

TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider, Dean Jones, with looking into the claims and it may surprise more than a few of you to learn there is something to the story.

Not only is Tottenham boss Frank open to bringing Goretzka on board, but Spurs have actually been offered the player by intermediaries.

“There have been a few stories linking Spurs with Goretzka and there is something in it,” confirmed Jones.

“The player is keen to explore a move to the Premier League and since Spurs have been sounded out, there have been a few people willing to consider the idea.

“I’m told Thomas Frank is actually one of the interested parties, as he views him as one of the more dependable players they have been offered at a time when they are seriously looking at midfield options for 2026.”

But while a move is seemingly there to be made, it’s Jones’ view that a deal is unlikely at this stage given signing Goretzka doesn’t have unanimous approval yet in north London.

“My hunch is that such a move won’t actually go ahead because I get the impression enough other people are not convinced this is the right move for them as they attempt to remodel the team and build for the future.

“But it’s a sign of movement and a sign that Spurs are active in the market for a player in that area.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham news – Three out, Savinho in? / Bergvall truths and more…

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Spurs are considering the departure of forgotten defender Radu Dragusin in January, with the Romanian one of three potential exits, and with sources providing the latest on their prospects of raiding Manchester City for Savinho.

Elsewhere, and amid stunning claims Liverpool have offered £52.5m for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, we can reveal Spurs’ stance on selling the Swede amid a long-term ‘acceptance’ and a £100m aim.

And finally, Spurs are working on a new contract for arguably their most important star– and any deal could have implications for Real Madrid.