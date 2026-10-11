Insider reveals next Cole Palmer at Tottenham is going nowhere amid Man Utd threat

Tottenham's star likened to Cole Palmer is going nowhere

Tottenham will not lose a young star likened to Cole Palmer, according to their former chief scout, and amid links with Manchester United.

Spurs are having a poor time of it in the Premier League this season. Despite a spend of over £300million in the summer, the north London club are in the relegation places, with three draws and nothing more.

While the draw against Manchester United on Saturday was positive, things have largely been underwhelming at Tottenham this term.

There are some good things happening within the club. Teenage attacking-midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett, who’s drawn praise from boss Roberto De Zerbi, has started well in academy football this season.

In his first Premier League 2 game of the campaign, the 18-year-old scored and assisted in a 4-2 victory over Manchester City under-21s.

His form has reportedly triggered interest from some other big clubs.

Recently, it was reported Williams-Barnett was of interest to Manchester United, as well as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, it was claimed Tottenham are looking to tie the teen down to a new contract.

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Luca Williams-Barnett going nowhere

According to former Spurs scout King, the club won’t allow Williams-Barnett to go anywhere, other than to further his development.

He told Football Insider: “He’s a player very similar but younger than Mikey Moore. I can see him going out on loan somewhere.

“He took him to Australia along with Moore, who’s now in Germany with Koln. I know it helps them grow up and all that.

“But for me, it just delays when they’re actually going to be used as a regular first-team player. I don’t think he’ll go [permanently] anywhere, Williams-Barnett.

“If he’s going to go anywhere, it’ll be on loan. Everybody has compared him at Spurs to the boy [Cole] Palmer at Chelsea. He’s a good player, the kid. I think he’s got a future in the game, the same as Mikey Moore.”