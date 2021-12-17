A Tottenham insider has given their verdict on the club’s chances of signing Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum could be returning to the Premier League in January after a frustrating start to life in France. The central midfielder regularly appears for the Ligue 1 club but is yet to hit the heights that saw him become an integral player for Liverpool.

During an interview with Dutch outlet NOS, the star admitted his time at the Parc des Princes had been ‘very difficult’.

A report from December 9 put Arsenal in the frame to land 31-year-old Wijnaldum. His vast experience could help Mikel Arteta’s young side massively.

But they are not the only north London team to hold an interest, as rivals Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands international, according to 90Min.

But Spurs insider John Wenham has cast doubt over their ability to capture Wijnaldum. He reckons two main problems will keep Antonio Conte’s side at bay.

“The first issue would be the wages, I’m sure we can’t match the wages he is on at PSG,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“I imagine he’s on a substantial sum considering they were able to swoop in at the eleventh hour and steal him from his supposed dream move to Barcelona.

“The other obstacle would be the number of rival clubs in for him if he does become available.

“We are then fighting in a crowded market and we can’t offer Champions League or even Europa League football right now.

“I do wonder if he really is available as well because he comes on in nearly every game. He is a brilliant player but I just don’t see it.”

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for Liverpool during a five-year spell at Anfield. He won the Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League title the following season.

Shock Tottenham exit on the cards

Meanwhile, The Transfer Tavern claim Giovani Lo Celso could secure a shock exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When citing reports in the Spanish press, they claim Lo Celso wants a return to Spanish outfit Real Betis.

The Argentine played there during the 2018-19 campaign. He was in solid form, notching 16 goals in 46 matches.

Lo Celso was ‘happiest’ at Betis and still has admirers there. Therefore, they are keen to engineer a loan spell this winter.

Spurs will not sanction a permanent exit but could be up for a temporary one. Lo Celso cost the English side £27.2m in January last year.

