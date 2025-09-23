Insider reveals all on stunning Harry Kane return to Tottenham for bargain fee

Tottenham are among three clubs who want to prematurely end Harry Kane’s spell at Bayern Munich, and TEAMtalk has been told the frontman is willing to re-join Spurs but only if they meet one condition.

Kane is perhaps Tottenham’s greatest ever player and it was with regret that the club sold their star man to Bayern Munich two years ago.

The 32-year-old remains at the peak of his powers and has operated at just under a goal per game with Bayern. However, there is a growing sense he could be on the move in the summer of 2026.

German outlet BILD recently confirmed the presence of a clause in Kane’s contract that stipulates he can leave Bayern next summer for just €65m.

The one caveat is Kane must inform the club he intends to leave no later than the end of the January window. The purpose of the clause is to give Bayern a six-month head start on signing a replacement.

While €65m that may sound steep for a player who’ll be on the cusp of turning 33 at that time, there are very few players in world football who come with as big of a guarantee of goals.

Furthermore, pace is the first thing to go when footballers age and that has never been one of Kane’s best attributes anyway.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, informed TEAMtalk on Monday that Spurs are among three clubs who are wiling to move for Kane next summer. The others are Chelsea and Barcelona.

Providing a fresh update on Tuesday night, Jones revealed Kane is willing to re-join Tottenham, though would only do so if they have Champions League football on offer.

As such, the pressure is on Thomas Frank to deliver UCL football in his first campaign otherwise the return of Kane could be beyond the club.

Harry Kane return a genuine possibility

“Harry Kane’s price tag for next summer is completely in range for Tottenham – especially in a moment when they start to push the bar in terms of ambition and intent.

“It was already expected they look for another top level forward, so the timing would be good.

“Kane will be open minded about going back to Spurs one day, that has always been the impression, but they would need to be in the Champions League as he will not be interested in moving for sentimental reasons.

“Yes, he still holds them close to his heart and of course he would like the chance to tie up the goals record in the league (Kane trails Alan Shearer by 47 goals) – but if other clubs like Barcelona are truly in the picture then that is something serious to consider.

“Because of the clause that exists in his contract, it is not going to be out of reach for Barcelona to sign him.

“It could make sense that Barca go for Kane next summer while they wait for Haaland to join them from Man City when he is ready.”

Latest Tottenham news – Joao Palhinha / Savinho…

In other news, Tottenham have already decided to sign loanee, Joao Palhinha outright. What’s more, they want the deal done six months ahead of time in January.

Spurs inserted an option to buy the midfield destroyer for €30m / £26m at season’s end. Tottenham want to speed up the process, such is the impression Palhinha has already made.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Tottenham could reignite a move for Manchester City winger, Savinho, in January.

Jones told us: “Spurs are still keeping an eye on Savinho, knowing that he wanted the move in the summer.

“His minutes recently are not very convincing at City. Guardiola told him he wants him to stay but Savinho needs to see how he fits in.

“The next couple of matches should bring more game time for him and will be a better chance to assess where he is at – but it is the case that Tottenham would revisit in January if they saw the chance to do so.”