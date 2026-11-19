Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing ahead with a deal to sign an explosive Arsenal attacking target in January, with a regular starter offered in a swap proposal to sweeten the transfer.

It’s no secret that Roberto De Zerbi wants more competition in the forward areas at Spurs, with the north London outfit struggling for a cutting edge in their attack through the first quarter of the campaign.

Just the 10 goals scored in 10 Premier League outings to date, with only two of those coming from recognised strikers, means Tottenham are fully expected to bring in another No.9 in the winter window.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has ranked seven options who are all on the club’s radar ahead of January, with De Zerbi so far unhappy with the output from Dominic Solanke and loanee Omar Marmoush.

However, a fresh report claims that the club also remain on the hunt for a new left-sided forward, despite Mathys Tel showing flashes to start the new campaign.

The French winger is currently sidelined with the Achilles injury he suffered at Leeds United, although it’s reported not to be as bad as first feared.

The 21-year-old has proven to be a favourite of De Zerbi and has been one of Tottenham’s better attacking threats this season, scoring once in 10 games in all competitions, although he remains without an assist.

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Tel tipped as makeweight in Tottenham swap proposal

Former Spurs scout Bryan King thinks that Tel, though, could be used as a makeweight in the club’s bid to try and beat Arsenal to the signing on highly-rated RB Leipzig attacker Antonio Nusa.

Nusa has made a spectacular start to the new campaign, having scored six goals and provided eight assists in just 15 games for the Bundesliga outfit.

While Leipzig are keen to keep hold of Nusa in January, they are fully aware of the growing interest in the Norway international and are unlikely to stand in the way if a major offer comes in for his services.

Indeed, TEAMtalk have previously revealed how Arsenal are pushing hard to bring Nusa to the red half of north London in the new year.

King, however, has heard whispers of his old club making their own moves for Nusa and the potential swap proposal on the board to Leipzig.

He told Football Insider: “I did hear that Spurs also have looked at him with maybe the boy Tel going back to Germany as part of a deal.

“But if he’s got Arsenal and Man City after him, he won’t go to Tottenham.”

King added: “He’s a perfect player for any advertisement over here [in Norway], and he advertises plenty. All the kids love him in Norway.

“He’s got time for everybody. He’s a thoroughly, thoroughly good professional and person, and he’s only 21. He has a maturity about him. Good family, and a great attitude.”

“His next move will be big and it’ll be Premier League.”

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As for Nusa’s actual preference for his next move, it’s unclear at this stage in which direction he is willing to go. However, interest from Bayern Munich will be concerning to both Tottenham and Arsenal, given their ability to snap up top talent from Bundesliga rivals to strengthen their own squad and weaken the competition in the process.

One to keep a close eye on ahead of the January window for sure, though.