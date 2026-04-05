Tottenham insider reveals ‘rave reviews’ from players on De Zerbi’s first training session

Tottenham Hotspur insider Alasdair Gold has given insight on Roberto De Zerbi’s first training session as the club’s new head coach, revealing how the Italian earned ‘rave reviews’ from a playing squad whose confidence is currently at rock bottom.

De Zerbi was revealed as the successor to interim manager Igor Tudor last week after the latter failed to win any of his five Premier League games in charge, leaving the club sitting just one place and one point above the relegation zone as a result.

The former Brighton boss, who was most recently on charge at Marseille, penned a five-year contract with Tottenham and promised to “build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters”.

While the fans will have to wait until April 12 at Sunderland to see De Zerbi’s Spurs side in action, by which time the club could be in the bottom three if West Ham beat Wolves, the players appear to have taken an instant like to their latest boss’ methods.

De Zerbi took charge of his first session on Friday, with footage from the club’s official website showcasing the intensity that the Italian brings, along with his hands-on approach.

And Football.London journalist Gold claims that the new Spurs boss made a “big impact” on his players during that first training session at Hotspur Way.

Indeed, many Tottenham players went home with “rave reviews” after Friday morning’s session. One player is understood to have told his friends that the opening training session was “outstanding”.

Spurs were also boosted by the sight of Mathys Tel on the training pitch, following the injury he suffered in the demoralising 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest last time out.

Tel was one of the rare bright spots during Tudor’s reign and appears to be on target for the trip to the Black Cats next weekend.

Tottenham have just seven games remaining, starting at Sunderland, to avoid dropping into the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years.

All their hopes have now been pinned on De Zerbi sparking the immediate turnaround that Tudor could not.

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More Tottenham news: Only one player safe from De Zerbi cull; Championship star targeted

Tottenham are preparing for a huge squad overhaul under Roberto De Zerbi this summer, and an observer has named the only star who is not currently ‘playing for his future’ in north London.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers have moved to secure one of their brightest prospects – but TEAMtalk understands that growing interest from top clubs, including Tottenham, could still test their resolve.

Finally, a Tottenham insider feels a player who has “upset every single manager” who’s coached him at the club should be the first one let go by Roberto De Zerbi.