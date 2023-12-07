Insider reveals Tottenham unrelenting in attempts to hijack Barcelona move for ‘key’ attacker

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Tottenham “tried till the end of the story” to “hijack the deal” which saw Barcelona sign “key player” Vitor Roque.

Roque looks like a player who has the skills to make the transition from playing in Brazil to making it big in Europe. The 18-year-old has had a good start to his career in his home country.

In Serie A in 2023, the striker scored 12 goals and provided three assists. In eight games in the Copa Libertadores, he scored four goals and chipped in with one assist.

His numbers in the league would surely have been better had he not had to spend 10 games on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

In any case, the Brazilian youngster – who has already made his foray into senior international football – had a lot of clubs snapping at him.

Indeed, it was reported in the summer that Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona were all in the mix for him.

While the latter pair were seemingly very interested, as a report stated both of them, along with their Spanish counterparts, would not “stop calling”, it was Barca’s efforts that paid off, as they landed Roque in a £34million move.

Their desire to ensure he doesn’t leave once he’s at the club – he’ll actually make the move in January – is clear, as it’s reported the Brazilian’s release clause is set at approximately £429million.

Tottenham pushed Barcelona to the line

Transfer insider Romano has elaborated on just how hard Spurs tried to ensure it was they, not Barcelona, who landed Roque in the summer.

“I can tell you behind the scenes that Tottenham tried till the end of the story with Barcelona, till they signed the final page of the contract to hijack the deal for Vitor Roque,” Romano said on Kick.

“Tottenham were there. Tottenham were really strong and serious on that opportunity.”

While they tried their best to sign a potential star attacker to replace the departing Harry Kane, it wasn’t to be.

Romano has also detailed how he feels Roque will be a fantastic asset for his new club Barcelona in the future.

“Vitor Roque is going to be a key player for Barca. Barca did a big fight to sign Vitor Roque. Many clubs wanted Vitor Roque,” he added.

Indeed, there are parallels between the striker and Neymar, who left his home country of Brazil after starring there to become one of the world’s best at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana will hope the latter part of that story is true of Roque, too.

Even if he does not reach the heights of his compatriot, Europe features a lot of top names who made the move from Brazil, so there’s no reason to suggest Roque can’t do the same.

