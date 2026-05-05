Tottenham have been told to make a 'big buy' up top this summer

A Tottenham insider has told the club to make a ‘big buy’ and land a 25-goal striker who he feels is ‘a player’ on the evidence of this season.

Spurs are in the stickiest situation they’ve ever been in in the Premier League. With three games to go, they’re just one point above the relegation places, having just climbed out when they beat Aston Villa in their last game.

They’re unlikely to have the biggest pulling power if they stay up, but Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi will need to sign some fresh talent to ensure this situation doesn’t happen again next season.

Responding to a fan on X, Paul O Keefe, who’s well informed on Spurs, said, ‘I agree they need to buy a CF. Needs to be a big buy too.’

When then asked who he’d opt for he said ‘[Igor] Thiago at Brentford,’ following up by stating ‘He’s a player.’

Thiago has bagged a total of 25 goals in his first proper season with the Bees, after spending much of his time in the last campaign sidelined, and 22 of those goals have come in the Premier League, making him the second top-scorer in the division, behind only Erling Haaland.

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Brentford prepare for future without Thiago

TEAMtalk is aware that Brentford are looking to other strikers in the event that Thiago is sold, aware that there are clubs in the mix for him.

Sources have also confirmed that he’s a target for Tottenham, as well as fellow London club Chelsea.

It’s stated the Bees have taken a strong interest in Matviy Ponomarenko, who so far this season has 15 goals in all competitions in Ukraine.

Indeed, they’re considering options for their forward line anyway, but particularly if Thiago leaves, amid interest from Tottenham and Co.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Manchester City and Newcastle could have an interest in a striker this summer, so Thiago might not be far from their thinking.

Indeed, with Chelsea already a confirmed rival of Tottenham in pursuit of the Brentford striker and a few others potentially in the mix, Spurs could find it very difficult to convince him to join.

If they don’t get relegated, they’re unlikely to finish any higher than 17th, and given that’s also where they finished last season, their pull is not going to be particularly strong until they can show they have the capability to move up the league.

A player who is likely to finish second only to Haaland in the league’s top scorers list should not be playing for a club struggling down at the bottom of the table, and given he might have a few clubs after him, he won’t have to.

It might be a bit premature for Spurs to be able to land players of Thiago’s quality.