Thomas Frank is on the brink of the sack at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are assessing the position of head coach Thomas Frank and are ready to take decisive action after suffering another damaging defeat, this time at home to fierce local rivals West Ham United, TEAMtalk understands.

The loss — described by one senior figure as “hugely embarrassing” — has intensified internal pressure on the Dane, whose side have now slipped worryingly off the pace in the Premier League.

Sources indicate that the manner of the performance, as much as the result itself, has triggered serious conversations at the highest level of the club. The belief is that there are few signs of encouragement, particularly disappointing considering new signing Conor Gallagher was also involved.

TEAMtalk has been told that CEO Vinai Venkatesham, long considered one of Frank’s strongest allies within the Tottenham hierarchy, spent Saturday evening reflecting on the club’s direction and weighing up potential next steps.

While Venkatesham has consistently defended Frank’s project since his appointment and has been desperate to maintain that stance, but we understand the mood around the club has shifted.

According to insiders, several influential voices within Tottenham’s leadership believe the time has come for decisive action, arguing that the team’s trajectory under Frank is no longer sustainable. The defeat to West Ham is said to have “crystallised concerns” that have been building for weeks.

While no final decision has been made, the atmosphere behind the scenes is described as “tense” and “increasingly urgent”, with discussions expected to continue over the coming days.

Frank, for his part, remains determined to turn the situation around, but the pressure is now at its highest point since he took charge.

Venkatesham is due to meet with the club’s hierarchy on Sunday and Frank has been left sweating on his immediate future.

Tottenham are due to face Borussia Dortmund at home in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, where a toxic atmosphere that is already brewing in north London could get even worse with another loss, however, whether Frank is at the helm for that game remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, our sources have revealed that Spurs target Oliver Glasner is on the brink of leaving Crystal Palace after a falling out following the sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City, in what could end up becoming an interesting development.

