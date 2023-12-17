Tottenham ‘intensify’ pursuit of new Brazilian target as Postecoglou sets ‘priority’ after failed Nott’m Forest, Fulham bids

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly stepping up their approach for Benfica star Morato, a player Nottingham Forest and Fulham have both failed to sign.

Morato is a 22-year-old centre-back who came through the ranks at Sao Paulo. He eventually graduated from their academy to the first team, and it did not take long for European clubs to set their sights on him.

In September 2019, Benfica spent €7.6million to take Morato to Portugal. He spent two seasons with Benfica’s second team before gaining promotion to their senior squad in summer 2021.

It took Morato time to adjust, but he is now starting to establish himself as a regular in Benfica’s first team. The Brazil U23 international has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term, including five in the Champions League. He is also showing his versatility, having operated at left-back in recent weeks.

Portuguese clubs are known to be excellent at developing young players, and Benfica are once again working their magic on Morato. He is the latest young star to emerge on the radars of Premier League sides.

Morato was initially named as a target for Tottenham in late November. On Friday, The Sun revealed how Ange Postecoglou’s side had sent scouts to watch him play four times in November.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo have now provided an update on the situation (via Sport Witness). They state that Spurs have ‘intensified’ their chase to sign Morato recently.

Postecoglou has landed on the Brazilian as a ‘priority’ target for the January transfer window as he looks to firm up his defensive options. Micky van de Ven, who shone at the start of the season, is expected to be out until mid-February due to a serious hamstring problem.

Tottenham aiming to sign Benfica star Morato

While Van De Ven has been out, Postecoglou has been forced to use full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies, as well as unwanted player Eric Dier, in central defence. Morato arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would give Postecoglou another solid option at centre-half, allowing Emerson and Davies to provide cover at full-back instead.

Morato could also become the long-term replacement for Dier, with the latter coming towards the end of his Spurs contract and likely to leave in either January or the summer.

Should Spurs manage to sign the Primeira Liga star, then they would be succeeding where Prem rivals Forest and Fulham failed. O Jogo add that Benfica have previously rejected a €25m offer from Fulham for him, as well as a €30m proposal from Steve Cooper’s side.

