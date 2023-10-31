Inter expected to accept €50m Tottenham bid, but fantastic coup has two caveats

Tottenham can sign a thriving Inter Milan midfielder if bidding €50m, though the deal hinges on clearing two hurdles first – including ousting a current Spurs player, per a report.

Tottenham are on cloud nine at present having overseen a wondrous start to the season under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs currently sit atop the Premier League table and along with Arsenal, are the two only two sides still boasting unbeaten league records.

Whether Tottenham are genuine title challengers remains to be seen. However, given fifth place may be good enough to secure Champions League qualification at season’s end, it would be an almighty shock if Spurs aren’t in next year’s UCL.

According to Italian outlet InterLive.it, competing in the 2024/25 iteration of the Champions League is one box Tottenham must tick before they can sign Inter ace Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international, 29, has been nothing short of outstanding since arriving from bitter rivals AC in 2021.

Calhanoglu previously made his name as a forward-thinking No 10, though has transitioned well into a deeper midfield role at Inter.

InterLive.it state Spurs have taken note of Calhanoglu’s fine displays and could launch a transfer ‘assault’ next summer.

A bid of around €50m (approx. £43.7m) will reportedly be enough to get ‘Inter’s yes’. However, two other hurdles must also be overcome.

Hojbjerg future could prove key

As mentioned, Spurs being in the Champions League would be a must to make the deal viable. While not made clear in the piece, it stands to reason that demand would be coming from Calhanoglu.

Secondly, a move would reportedly only be viable if Tottenham are able to shift Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg first.

The Denmark international has tumbled down the pecking order since Postecoglou took charge, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr the preferred midfield pairing.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed Hojbjerg and his agent are exploring opportunities ahead of the January window. Romano mentioned Juventus as a possible buyer and InterLive.it cite the Turin club in their write-up too.

Juve are light on midfield options at present with Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) both suspended.

Should Hojbjerg be turfed out and Tottenham secure UCL qualification, the path would be cleared to sign Calhanoglu next summer.

His new-found versatility could prove useful in north London, with Calhangolu able to provide competition for James Maddison further forward as well as those in the deeper midfield roles.

His UCL experience could also prove invaluable. Calhanoglu was a key part of the Inter side that ran Manchester City close in the final last season.

Given the Turk is under contract with Inter until 2027, the Serie A side are in a strong position to hold out for their full €50m valuation if Spurs do act on their interest.

READ MORE: Tottenham outcast at risk of being dumped by loan club in January; they’re ‘very disappointed’