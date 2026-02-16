Former goalkeeper Walter Zenga has told Inter Milan that a Tottenham star who’s yet to miss a minute for them this season should be “front row” in their summer recruitment drive.

Spurs are facing similar struggles this season to what they did last season. After a 17th-placed Premier League finish, they’re 16th in the league this term.

Potentially relegation to the Championship is a catastrophic worry, but missing out on European football could be almost as devastating, as it could lead to the exits of some big names.

A lot of Tottenham stars won’t want to play for a side consistently battling at the bottom end of the table – when they should be doing far better – and not have the opportunity to play in Europe.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is one of the players who could take refuge elsewhere, with former Italian goalkeeper Zenga telling Inter Milan to go after him.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “With an Italian goalkeeper: Vicario and Marco Carnesecchi in the front row, then Elia Caprile.”

He also urged that Yann Sommer still has time left at the club, though, stating: “First of all, a premise: if we focus on a goalkeeper’s mistakes, we’ll never get over them. Yann is a high-performance player, a guarantee. He has experience and quality to spare. Self-control. Nothing can affect him.”

Vicario could leave Tottenham

There were reports prior to the January window that Inter were preparing an offer for Tottenham keeper Vicario.

Amid his return to Italy coming into the spotlight, TEAMtalk learned that Spurs were open to the prospect of replacing their goalkeeper.

That could be ideal, as it’s felt he’s one of a number of players who will choose to leave if there’s no European football on offer next season.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King said: “I can see [Cristian] Romero, [Micky] van de Ven, [Guglielmo] Vicario then one of Dominic Solanke or Richarlison wanting to leave.”

Tottenham round-up: Centre-back moves coming

It’s reported that the return to England for former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is ‘gaining momentum’ after Tottenham held talks for him.

Fellow centre-back Lloyd Kelly is on the radar, and valued at £43.5million by Juventus – more than double what they paid for him from Newcastle a year ago.

Meanwhile, Spurs are still said to be in the mix for Morgan Gibbs-White, as might Manchester City be.

Pete O’Rourke said: “There’s obviously talk that Tottenham could rekindle their interest, Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the player as well.”

