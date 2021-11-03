Inter Milan waiting for Paratici call after Tottenham learn personal terms of top target

Inter Milan are reportedly expecting contact from Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici imminently after learning the personal terms one of Antonio Conte’s top targets.

Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij is believed to be the man that Conte is desperate to get his hands on. A 29-year-old centre-back, who was a mainstay for Conte in last season’s title triumph. An experienced defender who helped Conte transfer from a four-man defence to a back three at the San Siro.

Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Carlo Laudisa has stated that Conte will make an “immediate attempt” for Holland international de Vrij.

De Vrij played 32 times at centre-back last season and helped Conte’s Inter claim the Scudetto.

InterLive have reported that De Vrij is seen by Conte as “ideal for guiding the transition from a four-man defence to a three-man defence”.

His contract only runs until 2023, but Inter are desperate to keep the player, although talks have hit an impasse.

Calciomercato via Sport Witness say there has been no progress in renewal talks, which have been ongoing for 18 months.

And since then the player has only seen his stature grow by cementing his place in the national team, as well as winning the Italian league title.

His agents are understood to be looking for a “significant” raise in his salary. With an after-tax deal of €6m per year the request.

That equates to around €115,000 a week net. Thus meaning De Vrij would be looking at a deal of around €200,000 a week.

Inter contract talks on ‘stand-by’

Inter though “do not seem willing to pay” that sort of money for a 29-year-old. And, if they cannot get the player to commit before next summer then they will sell him in 2022.

The outlet name Spurs as serious contenders because of Conte’s “esteem for De Vrij”.

In fact De Vrij was on the way out at Inter in 2019 before Conte put his faith in the former Lazio man.

And now with his renewal now on “stand-by” in Milan, Calciomercato say Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta will “expect a phone call” from the London club to discuss a fee.

InterLive have previously quoted a price tag of €30-€32m, but also stated a deal was “almost impossible” in January.

