Inter Milan are warming to the idea of selling key Tottenham target Stefan De Vrij, but a report has revealed why a move could be a big mistake.

It’s quickly becoming clear the first area Tottenham must address in the summer is centre-back. Antonio Conte operates a three-man backline that requires excellent strength in depth.

Cristian Romero will continue to progress once his loan move from Atalanta is turned permanent in the summer. The Argentine has already shown enough to suggest he can be a long-term option in Conte’s plans.

However, the rest of Spurs’ centre-halves have done little to earn the Italian’s trust.

Davinson Sanchez in particular has looked shaky amid a series of costly errors. Ben Davies has operated at left-centre-back and has fared little better than the Colombian.

As such, signing one or even two top class central defenders next summer could define Spurs’ window.

De Vrij contract extension at a standstill

One option who Conte knows well is Inter Milan’s Stefan De Vrij. The Dutchman, 30, was a key component in Conte’s defence that ended Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on Serie A last season.

Conte has been deemed keen to reunite with De Vrij in recent weeks, and the player’s contract status has given Spurs hope.

De Vrij’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Talks over a new deal were revealed to be at a standstill by Sport Witness. What’s more, a contract extension for the Dutchman isn’t being treated as a priority at present.

Now, the latest from Sport Witness (citing InterLive.it), claims Inter are now ‘seriously considering’ selling De Vrij in the summer.

They do not want to lose such a saleable asset for free. To prevent that, a summer exit is their only option if a contract extension isn’t agreed.

However, the report details Inter’s newfound thinking, and it suggests Spurs should be wary.

Inter’s new desire to move De Vrij on stems from a startling dip in form. His recent displays against AC Milan and Napoli in particular were below his usual standard.

While players naturally endure peaks and troughs in their form, it begins to become a concern when the player is aging.

At 30, De Vrij may yet have several more years left at the top. However, signing a 30-year-old who has never played in the faster-paced Premier League is certainly something that must be given careful consideration.

Barcelona are also reportedly in the mix for De Vrij. If sold, Inter will target Torino’s Gleison Bremer as his replacement.

Tottenham chasing “complete striker”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have joined the list of ‘interested clubs’ in signing “complete striker” Benjamin Sesko, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Witness revealed the 18-year-old Slovenian was in Tottenham’s crosshairs last month. Citing SportItalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, it was revealed Spurs were ‘considering’ a swoop for the teen sensation.

Now, SportBild, via Sport Witness, have backed up those claims. His form has certainly got scouts from some of Europe’s big boys watching closely.

Seven goals and seven assists in 25 games in his breakthrough season in the Austrian Bundesliga has been an impressive haul.

The German source suggest Spurs are among the ‘interested clubs’ alongside the likes of Bayern Munich, Lazio and Liverpool. And his boss at Salzburg rates him very highly.

Matthias Jaissle said: “I’ve also known him since the U18s. He is a very complete striker. You would dream of his assets as a coach: he is fast, tall, technically good.

“He has to bring his potential onto the pitch consistently. But he still has some time; he’s only been with us since summer.”

