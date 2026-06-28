Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reignited their efforts to sign a top French attacker who has been on their radar for more than a year, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to breathe new life into the club’s forward line.

With the Spurs backline already sorted for the 2026/27 campaign, following the arrivals of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, to go alongside keeper Antonin Kinsky’s new deal as De Zerbi’s now undisputed No.1, the north London outfit are now focusing their efforts on further up the pitch.

Our sources have revealed that a blockbuster new bid for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is on the way, as Tottenham look to snap up a player who would arguably transform De Zerbi’s engine room.

Meanwhile, the club remain in a battle with Manchester United for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, with the Red Devils reportedly hatching a plan to try and beat Spurs to the Portugal star.

However, a fresh report claims that Tottenham have reignited their interest in Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche, with the France international expected to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer.

As per Football Insider, PSG are currently leading the race to snap up the 24-year-old, who is also on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

The winger enjoyed another fantastic season at Monaco, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions, with Spurs’ interest in the player dating back to last summer.

Indeed, Tottenham were in the market for Akliouche after missing out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, although they ultimately landed Xavi Simons instead.

However, with the Dutchman almost certainly sidelined until 2027, alongside doubts over the long-term future of Dejan Kulusevski, De Zerbi wants another creative player on board to complement the likes of James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus.

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Akliouche can fill multiple Tottenham roles

That’s where Akliouche comes in, with the France World Cup star capable of playing on the right wing or in a No.10 role. Any hopes of him filling the troublesome left-wing spot are slim and none, though, with the Monaco star not considered an option for that role.

Akliouche has developed into one of Ligue 1’s best attacking talents since breaking into the Monaco senior team in 2023, and has gone on to score 23 goals and lay on 28 assists in 139 games for the French outfit to date.

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday that PSG are leading the race over two unnamed Premier League clubs, with bids expected soon.

Foot Mercato, meanwhile, has taken PSG’s interest one step further by claiming that the player has ‘agreed’ a deal to move to the French capital.

In terms of the asking price, it’s expected that Akliouche will cost in the region of €60m (£52m), though that fee could rise to €70m (£61m) in the event of a bidding war for a player who is currently under contract until 2028.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has reportedly made his mind up over a move to Tottenham this summer, as reports continue to link the Manchester United and England star with a switch to north London.