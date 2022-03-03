Tottenham have reportedly asked Middlesbrough to keep them informed over the future of youngster Isaiah Jones, who starred in Boro’s shock FA Cup win over the Premier League side.

The Championship side stunned Spurs with a 1-0 win at the Riverside thanks to young striker Josh Coburn’s strike in extra-time. But it was Jones’ performance, operating at right wing-back, that impressed the visitors most.

The right-back position has been an issue for Tottenham since Kyle Walker was sold in 2017.

Sergie Aurier, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have all tried but failed to make the position the strength it once was.

And according to 90min, Spurs are tracking Jones after getting first-hand experience of his qualities on Teesside.

The 22-year-old, who can also play as a winger, has notched eight assists this season. His emergence for Boro also allowed them to loan out another Spurs target in Djed Spence to Nottingham Forest.

The report adds that Manchester United, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also watching Jones closely. Meanwhile, European sides Atletico Madrid, Ajax and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the player.

Boro facing Jones concern

Boro will now be hoping they can secure a Premier League return, to avoid losing the likes of Jones.

Chris Wilder’s men currently sit just outside the play-off places. However, if they carry on the level of performance they showed in cup wins over Manchester United and Tottenham then anything is possible.

Boro will also find out who they will face in the quarter-finals when the draw is made on Thursday night.

