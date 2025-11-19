Ivan Toney has told close associates he is ready to take a pay cut to force a move back to the Premier League in January, and TEAMtalk understands Tottenham lead the race, but a Premier League rival also hold ‘serious’ interest in the forward.

The 29-year-old is eyeing a Premier League return with the sole aim of securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Toney has been in devastating form for Al-Ahli, scoring 41 goals in 59 appearances since his £40m switch from Brentford 18 months ago, including 11 in 15 games this season.

Yet the striker believes regular minutes against elite opposition are essential if he is to displace Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke in Tuchel’s plans.

TEAMtalk sources close to Toney say he has personally informed Al-Ahli he wants to leave, despite sporting director Rui Pedro Braz insisting publicly that the forward “will not be sold”. The Saudi club remain adamant they will reject approaches, but Toney’s camp are working on a compromise that could see him accept wages closer to £200,000 a week – roughly half his current package – to make a deal viable.

Tottenham are currently leading the race. Thomas Frank views Toney as the clinical No 9 his side have lacked, and preliminary talks have already taken place, their former relationship also strengthening Spurs position. West Ham and Chelsea have also made checks, but both are wary of the complexities involved in extracting a player from the Saudi Pro League mid-season. Chelsea are also not expected to move as Toney goes against their recruitment values. But another English side are firmly in the mix…

Tottenham face serious competition for Ivan Toney

Solanke has struggled with injuries this season, Richarlison’s form has been inconsistent and Randal Kolo Muani is yet to make any real impact since joining Spurs over the summer.

Frank believes that Toney could be the man to propel Tottenham to trophies and into the top four of the Premier League table.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s interest in Toney is serious, with David Moyes identifying him as the proven goal scorer who could keep the club moving up the table.

Beto and summer signing Thierno Barry have failed to find consistent form and that has left Everton eyeing striker additions.

However, Toffees officials have demanded cast-iron assurances over Toney’s salary demands and willingness to commit long-term before advancing negotiations.

With the January window just weeks away, one of the most prolific English strikers is prepared to sacrifice millions to resurrect his Three Lions career.

Whether Al-Ahli blink is another question and the potential tax hurdles Toney could face are a whole other problem, but a mid-season return to English football is a possibility for Toney.

