Ivan Toney to join Tottenham in January? Insider reveals whether Thomas Frank reunion possible amid Chelsea ‘surprise’

Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are unlikely to be able to sign Ivan Toney from Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Toney joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli from Premier League outfit Brentford in the summer of 2024 for £40million (€46m, $53m). The 29-year-old England international striker has been a big success in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 38 goals and giving seven assists in 54 appearances for his club.

Under contract at Al-Ahli until the summer of 2028, Toney has won the AFC Champions League Elite and Saudi Super Cup with The Royals.

There has been recent speculation that Toney, who has scored one goal in seven appearances for England, could return to the Premier League on a loan deal in the January transfer window, with Tottenham and Chelsea mooted as potential destinations.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank worked with Toney at Brentford, while Chelsea are looking at a potential deal for a new striker in 2026.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Toney is unlikely to move to Tottenham or Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Jones said: “There is no genuine sign of Toney moving back to the Premier League at the moment, but it is interesting that noises are starting to be made around him.

“There have been some whispers about him going to Spurs. Obviously, there is the Thomas Frank link from Brentford, but I do not get the impression there is too much in it.

“It’s not one that I have heard Spurs seriously looking at for now, but we will know for sure soon once they outline the initial target list for the new year.

“I personally think there are players they will look to before Toney.

“Chelsea are linked too, and I do think that striker is a position the Blues are looking at for 2026, but I would be surprised if this is what they go for.”

