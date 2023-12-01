Ivan Toney ‘desperate’ to make Tottenham switch, with ‘agent pushing really hard’ to secure move

A journalist has detailed how Ivan Toney was “desperate” to move to Tottenham 18 months ago and his “agent was pushing really hard” to secure the transfer.

Toney placed himself among the Premier League’s top strikers last season. Indeed, his tally of 20 goals was only beaten by Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30).

It was an improvement from Toney’s 12 league goals the season prior, and a huge step in the right direction given he was playing in League One just three years ago.

As a result of a good last couple of seasons, the striker – who’s currently banned for betting breaches – has been linked with some big sides.

Arsenal and Manchester United are currently two of the biggest names in the pursuit.

The Gunners have frequently been linked throughout the season, given Gabriel Jesus has spent time on the sidelines on a few occasions, and Robbie Savage has told TEAMtalk they “need to be looking” at Toney, among others.

It’s said Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who will soon take control of footballing operations at United when he receives his 25 per cent stake in the club – wants to sign homegrown players, and Toney is one of the top names on his list.

That United didn’t make a different striker move in the past might have paved the way for them to sign Toney.

Toney was ‘desperate’ to replace Kane at Tottenham

Indeed, the Red Devils had their eyes on Harry Kane for some time, both in the summer and for a good while before that.

The star didn’t end up leaving Spurs when United wanted him last summer, and they lost out to Bayern Munich in the most recent transfer window.

Had United not failed to sign him 18 months ago, though, Toney could have been playing for Spurs, according to a journalist.

“I know for a fact that 18 months ago, when United thought they were going to get Kane, Toney was desperate to go to Spurs, and his agent was pushing really hard,” he said on The Spurs Show.

Had Toney moved to Tottenham, the chances of United now signing him would surely be slim, but there’s much more chance of the Bees selling.

Tottenham chance still remains

There could still be a chance that Spurs land the striker. With Kane having left and Richarlison not pulling up any trees, the north London outfit have been linked with a number of central attackers, with the feeling they’ll look to improve up top.

Multiple ex-players, including former Tottenham man Aaron Lennon, have told the club Toney is the man they need.

He took to X to say his former club “need a striker to finish these chances,” adding “Ivan Toney in January”.

Given they’ve now lost three games on the bounce, Spurs could heed Lennon’s advice, and knowing Toney was keen to join them previously, they might well test the waters to see if he still is.

READ MORE: Postecoglou agonising over Tottenham transfer that would end former player’s nightmare spell