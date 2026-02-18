Ivan Toney has made an intriguing admission when quizzed about a potential return to the Premier League, and we can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides to have considered a move for him.

Toney, 29, sealed a shock £40million move from Brentford to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in August 2024, joining on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

The seven-time capped England star has notched an impressive 58 goals and 15 assists in 76 appearances since joining the Saudi side, proving his quality once again, albeit in a division of lower standard.

Speculation was rife in January that Toney could return to the Premier League. TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Tottenham considered a move for the forward and that his former manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, was open to a reunion in London.

The move was ultimately deemed unviable, however, and Toney remained in Saudi, where he has continued to perform well.

But Tottenham are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Randal Kolo Muani looking destined to leave the club, so Toney could come under consideration again.

And now, in an interview with Sky Sports News, Toney is asked about returning to English football.

“Never say never,” Toney said. “I have goals I want to achieve here first, the club have signed me for a long period of time.

“I want to repay them and bring trophies. In football and life, you never know what’s around the corner. Who knows what the next step is?

“I’m comfortable here and like being here. I’m doing well, my numbers speak for themselves and I’m settled. I’m enjoying my football and don’t see why I’d leave to go back to where I was.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ivan Toney sends message to Thomas Tuchel

Toney has also given his thoughts on his England chances ahead of the World Cup this summer. His only appearance under Thomas Tuchel was a two-minute cameo against Senegal in June 2025, and hasn’t been called up in the three camps since.

However, the ex-Brentford man still hopes he can force his way back into the England squad.

“It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup],” Toney said. “I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that.

“If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing.

“Maybe [I could bring an advantage due to the heat]. There are great players in the squad and some top English strikers, so I guess everyone will have an opportunity, as everyone will be able to adapt to the heat, but you can say I’m a bit more used to it than others. It’s tough because you have to change your game slightly.

“You can’t be running around crazy because otherwise you run out of steam. You have to be more strategic with the runs you make.

“I guess I won’t have to adapt. I’ve played in 30-plus degrees here, and I feel like I’m adapted to it.

“All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible,” Toney added.

“It could be my last chance. It’s [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.

“I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high.

“I don’t want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He would be getting a goalscorer who is hungry to play.

“Yes, I’m on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it’s not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things.”

Latest Tottenham news: Eddie Howe targeted / Arsenal transfer battle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has exclusively revealed that Tottenham’s board have discussed making Newcastle boss Eddie Howe their new manager next season.

Igor Tudor has been brought in as an interim following Thomas Frank’s sacking but he isn’t expected to stay beyond this term, and Howe figures highly on the shortlist.

In other news, reports suggest that Arsenal ‘have the edge’ over Spurs in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Both of the London rivals are interested in the 31-year-old, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, if he doesn’t pen a contract extension.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.