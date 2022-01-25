Tottenham Hotspur are ready to offload Jack Clarke, who has a medical booked in with his next club, according to reports.

Clarke signed for Spurs from Leeds in 2019 for a fee in the region of £10m. He had come through the ranks with the West Yorkshire outfit before making 25 senior appearances. They took him back on loan for the 2019-20 season, but that was where things started to go wrong.

Despite featuring fairly frequently the year before, there was little space back at Leeds for Clarke. He played just once more in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup before his loan was cut short.

Clarke has since endured loan spells with QPR (for the remainder of that season) and Stoke City (for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign).

The stint with QPR was similarly tricky, bringing just seven appearances, but things were slightly better in Stoke, where he played 14 times before an injury.

The 21-year-old has been back at Tottenham since the summer, although he is yet to play in the Premier League. His only appearance this season came as a substitute in a Europa Conference League loss to Pacos Ferreira back in August.

Still playing at under-23 level for Tottenham, Clarke is now ready to leave the club for another experience. This time, he will have to drop down another rung.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to take Clarke on loan to League One.

They began talks on Monday and have moved quickly to wrap the deal up. Now, there is a medical booked in for Clarke on Wednesday morning.

Sunderland win Jack Clarke race

It means Sunderland will have won the race for his signature ahead of several other EFL clubs.

His arrival will come as a boost to their promotion hopes; they are currently second in the third tier, although they could be overtaken if third-placed Rotherham United win games in hand.

Sunderland added another Premier League misfit, Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts, on loan earlier this month. Now, Clarke will also be heading to the Stadium of Light in an effort to improve his prospects.

It will be a crucial six months for his future; his contract with Tottenham will only have a year left by the time he returns.

Tottenham make winger bid

Although there is no room for Jack Clarke at Tottenham, it does not mean they cannot integrate a winger they deem more ready.

They have been trying to secure the transfer of Adama Traore from Wolves. Antonio Conte reportedly plans to convert him into a right-wing-back.

Additionally, Tottenham are reportedly looking to secure the signing of Porto attacker Luis Diaz before the January window shuts, despite strong interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Premier League trio are all chasing the player dubbed ‘the Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo’, although United and Liverpool are yet to make official bids. That has left the door open for Spurs to strike.

Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias reports that the 25-year-old is subject of a €45million offer from the north London side.

Tottenham have reportedly given Porto 48 hours to respond to the offer.

Daniel Levy has typically gone in with a lowball offer, with Diaz valued closer to €60m earlier this window.

But the report adds that Spurs are actually considering breaking their transfer record to sign the forward.

The Telegraph have also confirmed Tottenham are in talks for the transfer.

Diaz has scored 64 goals in 275 career appearances and has netted an impressive 16 times already this term.

