Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jack Grealish after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to sell the midfielder, according to reports, as TEAMtalk reveals the two other Premier League clubs who are keen on the former Aston Villa star.

Much was expected of Grealish when he joined Man City from Villa in the summer of 2021. The Cityzens’ Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, described Grealish as “an incredible talent” on the club’s official website at the time, noting that “his natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football”.

Then only 25, Grealish was expected to develop further and take his game to the next level under Man City manager Guardiola, but that has not been the case.

The England international winger, who is 29 now, is not guaranteed a place in the Man City starting line-up.

Grealish has made only six starts in the Premier League so far this season and started just 10 league games in the 2023-24 campaign.

According to TuttoJuve, Grealish has ‘lost’ his ‘importance’ in the Man City team, and ‘Guardiola believes that the best thing would be to change’ clubs.

The report, which has named Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne as the other Man City players who could leave this summer, has revealed that ‘there are more and more voices calling for his departure’ from the Etihad Stadium.

A separate report in GiveMeSport has revealed that Tottenham have a genuine interest in signing Grealish from Premier League rivals Man City in the summer transfer window.

However, the problem that Spurs face is that they would have to convince the English winger to take a pay-cut.

Grealish earns £300,000 per week at Man City and would not fit in Tottenham’s wage structure.

‘Tottenham’s wage structure means that their star players do not earn more than £200,000 a week, and that would put him in line with their top earners like Heung-Min Son,’ stats the report.

Chelsea and Newcastle United want Jack Grealish – sources

TEAMtalk can back TuttoJuve’s claim that Man City want to sell Grealish this summer.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 25 that Man City are ready to offload Grealish at the end of the season.

The defending Premier League champions want to recoup as much as the £100million they spent on the winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United and AC Milan are keen on a summer deal for Grealish.

We understand that Chelsea have also been mentioned as a possible destination for Grealish, who wants to play at the highest level if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

