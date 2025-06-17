Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jack Grealish from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the north London club also in talks to bring another winger in a £60million deal to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What looked set to be a hugely disappointing season turned out to be a successful one for Tottenham, as Ange Postecoglou guided the team to Europa League success. A 1-0 win against Manchester United in the final in Bilbao saw Tottenham end their 17-year wait for a trophy and also qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League.

Tottenham chiefs, though, were far from happy with the club’s 17th-placed finish in the Premier League table and sacked Postecoglou.

Thomas Frank is the new Tottenham manager, and the former Brentford boss is already starting to make his mark at the club, with Mathys Tel making his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent on the Dane’s recommendations.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are also interested in a summer deal for Man City and England international winger Grealish.

Spurs have an ambitious plan to bolster their attacking options and are targeting Grealish, who played predominantly as a left-winger last season and scored three goals and gave five assists in 32 matches for Man City.

Described as “an unbelievable player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports in May, Grealish has been left out of the Cityzens’ Club World Cup squad.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City are open to selling the 29-year-old England international for £50m this summer after his role in the team diminished in recent seasons.

Tottenham are exploring a loan deal as well as a permanent transfer, but Grealish’s hefty wages could prove a significant stumbling block unless he agrees to a pay cut.

The former Aston Villa star’s current salary of £280,000-a-week poses a financial challenge for Spurs, who are mindful of their wage structure.

Negotiations will likely hinge on Grealish’s willingness to adjust his demands to facilitate the move.

DON’T MISS ⭐ The electric Tottenham XI under Thomas Frank with FOUR new signings

Tottenham in talks over Antoine Semenyo – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are also very keen on Grealish and have already expressed a strong interest in a loan deal.

The Toffees, however, would require Man City to cover a significant portion of his wages to make the move viable.

This financial constraint could give Spurs an edge, provided they can navigate the wage issue.

Grealish, though, is not the only winger that Tottenham want to sign, with club chairman Daniel Levy keen to grant Frank another of his wishes.

Under new manager Frank, Tottenham are keen to strengthen both flanks to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League table.

While Spurs have identified Grealish as a versatile option for the left wing, where his creativity and flair could complement the new style under Frank, the north London club are targeting a right-sided winger, too.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford are high on Tottenham’s list.

Both Semenyo and Mbeumo have impressed in the Premier League, offering pace and directness that could add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.

However, Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League matches for Brentford last season, would prefer a move to Manchester United to a switch to Tottenham.

Spurs are in talks with Semenyo’s representatives and are confident of striking a deal, although it remains to be seen if they meet Bournemouth’s valuation of £60m for the winger.

Tottenham’s dual approach to sign a right-winger as well as a left-winger in the summer transfer window underscores their intent to build depth and versatility in wide areas, with Frank aiming to create a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Latest Tottenham news: Lazio raid, Rashford boost

Tottenham are showing a keen interest in a Lazio centre-back, according to the Italian media.

The chances of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United have soared for Tottenham.

Bryan Mbeumo has decided to snub Tottenham for Man Utd after a chat with an Old Trafford star, claims a report.

POLL: How much do you think Jack Grealish is worth today?