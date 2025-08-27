£250,000-a-week winger ‘offered’ to Tottenham as Fabrizio Romano drops Savinho bombshell

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign a Manchester United player that Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim wants to get rid of, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester City’s latest stance on selling Savinho to Spurs.

With the summer transfer window closing on September 1, Tottenham are now racing against time to sign more attacking players. With Son Heung-min having left for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, Tottenham chairman Levy is keen on strengthening the squad so that manager Frank can guide the team to the Premier League top four as well as make an impact in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City winger Savinho is Tottenham’s top target, with the Brazil international winger himself keen on a move to last season’s Europa League winners.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham are keeping tabs on West Ham United attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, while Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is also on the radar of Spurs.

According to TBR, Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho has been offered to Tottenham as a potential alternative to Savinho.

Sancho is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, and Red Devils manager Amorim does not have the winger in his plans.

The English winger, who earns £250,000 per week, himself wants to leave Old Trafford, with Man Utd open to selling him for £20million (€23.2m, $27m).

Man Utd were ready to offload Sancho to AS Roma for (€23.2m, $27m), but the winger is not willing to take a pay-cut to complete the move.

This has led to the 25-year-old former Man City prospect being offered to Tottenham, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Bailey told TBR: “Savinho is still of major interest to them. They think there’s a possibility, and the player wants to go to Tottenham.

“We need to keep an eye on that. Jadon Sancho’s name has been offered to them, but we’ll see what happens in the coming days.

The journalist added: “Spurs still want a number 10 and a left-sided player, and I think they’ll get at least one.”

Manchester City take firm Savinho stance amid Tottenham interest

While there is no doubt that Sancho has a lot of potential, the winger has not been great since his move to Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

The Englishman had a mixed loan spell at Chelsea last season and could not convince the Blues to make his deal permanent, so much so that the Conference League and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winners decided to pay a penalty to get out of their obligation to sign him permanently.

Savinho is a better option than Sancho, with the Brazil international winger four years younger and also having done well for Man City last season.

The 21-year-old made 48 appearances for Man City in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring three goals and giving 13 assists in the process.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham are ready to pay £70m (€81.2m, $94.5m) for Savinho.

TEAMtalk understands that Savinho is ready to join Spurs, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man City have made it clear to last season’s Europa League winners that he is not for sale.

🚨🇧🇷 Manchester City have informed Tottenham today that are not changing their position on Savinho.#MCFC have no intention to let him go, not even for fee over €70m — seen as key player for the season and for future. This also blocks any chance of Rodrygo to Man City. pic.twitter.com/ie6B1Xlekv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025

