Tottenham have begun targeting a Poland star who holds a shockingly low transfer fee, although they will have to fend off West Ham and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to land him.

Poland are in Group C at the World Cup alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina. They were in action on Tuesday as they came up against Mexico at the 974 Stadium.

Unfortunately for Robert Lewandowski, he had a penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa as Mexico held Poland to a goalless draw.

Lewandowski and co will be looking for a win in their next match to help then qualify for the knockout stage. They face Saudi Arabia, although Herve Renard’s team will be full of confidence after pulling off a shock by beating Argentina 2-1.

One of Lewandowski’s Poland team-mates will be looking to impress against Saudi Arabia after picking up interest from teams across Europe.

According to Sport Witness, who cite reports coming out of Spain, the race to sign Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior is hotting up.

They claim Tottenham, West Ham, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are all interested in snapping him up.

Kiwior has been an important player for Spezia this season, appearing in all 15 of their Serie A matches before the World Cup. Spezia may have only won three games in that time, but 22-year-old Kiwior has impressed.

Spurs, West Ham want Serie A player

And the Italian outfit look set to make a profit on the defender. After buying him from Slovenian club MSK Zilina for €2.2million, they have reportedly put his price tag at €6m. That works out at £5.1m in the current market.

While selling Kiwior will help Spezia make a profit, he still represents a potential steal for the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Atleti.

It is not often that highly rated players with experience in one of Europe’s top five leagues, such as Kiwior, are available for just £5.1m. And if he does well for the remainder of Poland’s World Cup campaign, then the small fee will represent an even better deal.

The report explains why Antonio Conte and Spurs are going after Kiwior. He is apparently viewed by Spurs chiefs as a replacement for Japhet Tanganga.

The Englishman has made just one appearance under Conte this term and is almost certain to leave Spurs once the January window opens.

Kiwior is seen as a better backup defender than Tanganga. And he may just have even greater potential too.

Spurs could make money on Jakub Kiwior

There is another reason why Spurs are targeting Kiwior. As he may be signed for £5.1m, Conte’s team could make a big profit if the Pole shines for them and then goes on to join one of Europe’s elite teams.

West Ham, meanwhile need defensive reinforcements to help them move up the Premier League table. They have won just four matches in the league this term and sit one point above the relegation zone in 16th place.

It is clear to see why Spurs have set their sights on Kiwior. He is a no-risk signing as he is a young player with good potential that is available for a nominal fee.

However, Spurs fans will probably want bigger names to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One top star who could improve their defence is Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are preparing to hijack Man Utd and Spurs’ plans to sign a France striker.