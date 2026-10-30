Maddison BACK for Tottenham as De Zerbi reveals huge boost amid six injury updates

James Maddison is back available for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed James Maddison is back available for the side, with updates on five other players given.

Spurs have played a lot of football without Maddison for over a year. He missed essentially all of last season, and was then injured after the first game of this campaign.

So when the midfielder came back to start against Coventry, and scored, it was a huge positive for Tottenham and a manager who frequently waxes lyrical about Maddison’s worth.

He also started positively against Chelsea the following game, before he was forced off through injury.

Spurs were sweating over Maddison’s availability, with De Zerbi hopeful the issue wasn’t a big one.

He said: “I hope he didn’t feel a big problem, but we have to make a medical check.

“We need to do the medical check tomorrow, after tomorrow, I don’t know. I hope it’s not a big problem because he’s a special player for us. We need him.”

Ahead of the meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday, the manager has given good news on Maddison.

“James is available,” he said.

“This week, Maddison didn’t work like other players, but for tomorrow he is available. He is a special player for us. He has unique characteristics.”

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Destiny Udogie update given at Tottenham

De Zerbi also gave an update on Destiny Udogie, as well as four other Spurs players.

On Udogie, he said: “He is available. That is another problematic player in terms of injuries.”

Indeed, the left-back spent the last two games on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

On Tottenham’s other absentees, De Zerbi added: “Still out [are] Tosin, [Lucas] Bergvall, [Mykhailo] Mudryk. Savio is injured. Everyone else is available.”