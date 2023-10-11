James Maddison makes major ‘what might have been’ Tottenham transfer admission

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has made a major admission involving Harry Kane after making an incredible impression in his first few months at the club.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have made their best start to a season since the last time the won the top-flight title back in 1960/61, with Maddison very much at the centre of everything that has been good about Spurs through the first eight games.

Tottenham have won six of those eight games to sit top of the Premier League table ahead of the current international break.

Their form has come as a huge surprise, given that many expected a struggle after the club’s record goalscorer Kane was sold to Bayern Munich late in the summer transfer window.

Postecoglou was also somewhat of an unknown quality at Premier League, despite winning the treble with Celtic last term.

However, the Australian has got Spurs playing an attractive, attacking style of football not seen since the first few seasons of Mauricio Pochettino’s spell in north London.

And key that has been Maddison‘s presence operating in a No.10 role and pulling the strings for the Spurs front three.

Maddison has excelled alongside the likes of fellow summer additions Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie, who spent last season on loan at Udinese. Plenty more is also expected of deadline day signing Brennan Johnson, who is currently sidelined through injury.

England star Maddison has so far chalked up two goals and five assists in those eight games, but can only imagine just much better Tottenham could have been if Kane had stayed put.

Maddison gutted at Kane exit

Maddison, when asked if he teases Kane about Spurs being top and Bayern struggling after the switch, told talkSPORT: “No! Harry is the best number nine in the world I think to be honest, I’m not sure there is anyone better. So there’s been none of that.

“I wish we could have kept Harry, obviously, but he has gone on to his new journey and started brilliantly as I knew he would as he was a top player and a top professional so none of that. Just a new chapter for both of us.”

Despite Bayern currently sitting third in the Bundesliga table, Kane has still made a major impact in Munich so far.

The England skipper has notched nine goals and five assists in 10 games in all competitions, despite being in the early stages of his time in Germany.

As for Maddison, he will be back in action for Tottenham on October 23 when Postecoglou’s men welcome London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

