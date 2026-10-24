Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi gives James Maddison injury update as Chris Sutton shocked by BBC reporter’s question

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has provided the latest on James Maddison after the attacking midfielder suffered an injury against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs registered their second successive win with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the London derby.

On Monday, Tottenham beat Coventry City 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

On Saturday evening, De Zerbi’s side beat Chelsea 2-0 in the league.

It was Tottenham’s only second league win at Stamford Bridge for 36 years.

An own goal from Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders saw Tottenham take the lead in the London derby after 77 minutes.

Then three minutes later Cole Palmer was sent off after being shown a second red card.

Mathys Tel wrapped up the win for Spurs in the 87th minute with the second goal for the north London outfit.

The one issue for Tottenham in the win against Chelsea was the injury suffered by James Maddison.

Maddison started the London derby for Tottenham in attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The England international attacking midfielder was taken off after 51 minutes.

Maddison, who had endured around 18 or so months with injury, pulled up while off the ball and soon sat down on the pitch.

Sky Sports reported during the game that it was a groin injury.

After the match, BBC 606 asked De Zerbi for an update on Maddison, with one of the questions asked by the journalist being mocked by former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

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James Maddison injury not severe – Roberto De Zerbi

When asked how Maddison was, De Zerbi said: “No, I think it’s not so important, but we have to make scan, we have to make medical check tomorrow. After tomorrow…”

De Zerbi was then asked whether it was a risk playing Maddison, who started against Coventry, too.

The Tottenham boss said: “No, no. No, no.

“No, he felt good yesterday, good this morning. No.”

Sutton reacted to the question about starting Maddison being a risk by saying on BBC 606: “Blimey!

“It’s a risk getting out of bed in the morning, if that’s the case.

“Maddison has been fit for a while.”

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