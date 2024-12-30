James Maddison has hit back at a Tottenham fan who questioned his trip to Alexandra Palace to watch the World Championship darts with teammate Brennan Johnson after Sunday’s draw with Wolves.

Spurs conceded an 87th-minute equaliser to Jorgen Strand Larsen to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Wolves on another difficult afternoon for Ange Postecoglou, which left the club sitting in 11th place in the Premier League heading into 2025.

Postecoglou has given the squad Monday and Tuesday off ahead of Tottenham‘s visit of Newcastle this coming weekend, confirming to reporters: “It was always planned. We kind of knew this is the first week where we don’t have a midweek game, so I think the whole group probably needs a couple of days just to get away from everything and recover.

“It’s been fairly intense for a real small core group of players, particularly over the last four or five weeks and I think it’ll do them good to have a couple of days to themselves, with their families, and give them a chance to recover mentally as much as physically.”

Maddison and Johnson took the opportunity to join the thousands at Alexandra Palace as reigning world champion and No.1 seed Luke Humphries was knocked out by two-time winner Peter Wright on a thrilling night of action.

The official Instagram account of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) posted a photo of Maddison and Johnson at Ally Pally in the hours after the loss to Wolves, and some Spurs fans took exception.

One wrote: “U taking the p***? The form were (sic) in and U go to the darts?? Unacceptable.”

Maddison was certainly in no mood to let the fan get away with that criticism by responding “shut up you wally”, with an added laughing emoji.

While it’s not exactly a great look after another negative result for Tottenham, Maddison and Johnson were clearly doing nothing wrong after being given permission for a couple of days off by Postecoglou.

Maddison left out by Postecoglou again

Maddison’s inconsistent season continued against Wolves on Sunday after he was left out of the side again by Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old has started Tottenham’s last two games on the bench and has been in and out of the side for the majority of the season, something which has irked the attacking midfielder.

Indeed, after being recalled to Postecoglou’s side and scoring twice in the outstanding 4-0 win at Manchester City in November, Maddison was adamant that Spurs are a better side with him in it.

Speaking after that match, Maddison told Sky Sports: “I’m never happy with not playing. The gaffer took me out for a tactical reason because he wanted [Pape] Sarr and [Dejan] Kulusevski – two really fit lads who can really go and press for 90 minutes – for a couple of games.

“I’ve got a lot of self-belief and if I go through tough spells of having two games out I’m at the age now where I’m able to go and show you that this team is much better with me in it.

“That is the mindset – not in an arrogant, big-headed way – just the mindset of myself and that self belief. That’s the only way you get out of them little ruts.

“I’ve actually been really happy with my form this season, been a couple games when I haven’t maybe been at the level, but I watch all the games back and I know when I’m not playing at the level.

“There’s been a couple which in football, it happens, but I’m really happy and proud I bounced back, back in today for a big game, really showed my leadership and the manager will be happy with that so I am.”

Tottenham are reportedly holding internal talks over what would be a sensational centre-back signing, as they look to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit backline during the January transfer widow.

The north London club have been missing first-choice central defensive pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a number of weeks now, while backup Ben Davies is also sidelined and left-back Destiny Udogie suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

That has led to reports of a January swoop for at least one defender and the Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have held ‘internal talks’ about signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly joined the likes of Brazilian side Palmeiras to sign a talented Barcelona striker who is currently on loan at LaLiga rivals Real Betis in the January transfer window.

Vitor Roque is the player in question, with a transfer race hotting up for the 19-year-old after his impressive start to life on loan at Betis.

