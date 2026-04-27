TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Rangers captain James Tavernier this summer, and the deal could hinge on their league status heading into next season.

Spurs, under Roberto de Zerbi, are actively planning for multiple scenarios as the campaign reaches its conclusion, with recruitment strategies being shaped for both a Premier League and potential Championship campaign.

Sources have confirmed that Tavernier has emerged as a target, in the event of relegation, with his experience and leadership viewed as valuable assets in a promotion push.

The 34-year-old right-back is set to leave Rangers this summer when his contract expires, after an 11-year spell at Ibrox, having established himself as one of the club’s most consistent performers and a key dressing room figure.

Former Newcastle star Tavernier, who has scored 144 goals for Gers, is understood to be open to a return to England, with interest building from a number of clubs south of the border.

Wolves are among those also monitoring his situation, with the Midlands side keen to add proven experience to their squad ahead of next season.

However, relegation-threatened Tottenham are now showing interest in the full-back ahead of what could prove to be a difficult summer window.

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Tottenham could sign two experienced full-backs

Spurs’ interest in Tavernier is part of a wider review of their defensive options, with the club looking at players capable of delivering both short-term impact and leadership qualities.

The right-back is the highest-scoring defender in British football history, having notched 152 goals across his career, with 144 of those coming at Rangers – as well as 148 assists in 563 matches for the Glasgow side.

Tavernier, who has won five major trophies at Rangers, would bring plenty of valuable experience to the Tottenham dressing room.

He could arrive at Tottenham alongside Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who has an agreement in principle to join Spurs providing they avoid relegation.

However, reports on Monday morning have suggested Spurs could be beaten to the departing Reds star.

A lot of their business will depend upon how they finish the season. The London side sit in the relegation zone, two points away from safety, with just four matches remaining of the campaign.

Tottenham picked up their first win of the calendar year by beating already-relegated Wolves on Saturday, but must back that up in the coming games against Aston Villa (away), Leeds (home), Chelsea (away) and Everton (home) to avoid the drop.

While no formal approach has yet been made, Tavernier’s availability and willingness to move have placed him firmly on the radar, particularly as Tottenham assess how best to navigate a potentially pivotal summer.

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