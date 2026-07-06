Tottenham Hotspur will be disappointed to learn that James Trafford is willing to move to Newcastle United, according to a report, but manager Roberto De Zerbi could be able to convince another Manchester City star to join him.

Guglielmo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky, Brandon Austin and Martin Dubravka are the four goalkeepers in the current Tottenham squad at the moment, with the latter having moved to De Zerbi’s side as a free agent this summer.

Vicario is very likely to leave Tottenham this summer, with Kinsky tipped to replace the Italian goalkeeper as the number one between the posts for the north London club.

Dubravka would be a suitable and experienced back-up, although Austin is unlikely to make a huge impact given that he is already 27 and has made only three first-team appearances for the Premier League club in his entire career.

De Zerbi is still looking for another goalkeeper, with The Independent reporting on July 1 that Tottenham have taken a shine to Man City star James Trafford.

Trafford joined Man City last summer, but the England international spent the 2025/26 campaign as a back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City are willing to sell Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man City will demand £40million for Trafford, who is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

We also understand that Man City are on the verge of sealing a deal for Pierce Charles of Sheffield Wednesday as a replacement for Trafford.

However, Tottenham’s chances of signing Trafford have been dealt a huge blow by a claim that 23-year-old is ready to move to Newcastle and play for manager Eddie Howe.

The Northern Echo has reported: ‘Trafford, who is the third-choice goalkeeper in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, has accepted he will have to leave Manchester City this summer to secure regular first-team football.

‘He turned down the chance to join Newcastle last summer, instead heading to City from Burnley, but is believed to be receptive to the idea of heading to Tyneside ahead of the start of next season if the financial elements of a deal can be successfully agreed.’

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Savinho ready to join Tottenham

While Tottenham may not be able to sign Trafford this summer, they could be able to tempt Savinho into a move.

Tottenham wanted to sign Savinho from Man City last summer, but the Brazilian winger eventually signed a new contract with the Cityzens.

However, the situation has changed now, with sources telling us that Man City are willing to sell Savinho this summer, and Tottenham are once again keen.

Furthermore, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Savinho himself is open to the prospect of playing for Tottenham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last month: “Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago, and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today.

“So, on player side, I don’t see big issues.

“I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now, it’s on Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee.

“So, let’s be patient, let’s see what happens there, but Tottenham are on it.

“Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

On Sunday night, Romano reiterated Tottenham’s desire to sign Savinho.

Romano said about Tottenham and Savinho on his YouTube channel: “And let me tell you, don’t forget also the name of Savinho.

“I always told you Savinho remains a target for Tottenham and Savinho is a target for Tottenham.

“Then this in terms of timing will depend on several things – the transfer fee, Manchester City movements.

“So, there are a few details before we can say, okay, Tottenham are close to completing the Savinho deal.

“But the deal is still on.

“Tottenham have not stopped thinking about Savinho.

“So, remember also him after Sandro Tonali, after Mateus Fernandes, after Senesi, after Robertson, after Dubravka, because Roberto De Zerbi and the team are very busy on the market.”

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