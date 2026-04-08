Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, with the 23-year-old a key target as the club prepares for a busy transfer window.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, the once-capped England international is central to Spurs’ plans to bring in a host of top players to support new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian’s appointment has prompted a comprehensive review of the squad, with the hierarchy determined to give the new boss the best chance of success by investing in quality additions across the pitch.

Trafford, who came through the Man City academy system before his move to Burnley and subsequent re-signing, has shown tremendous potential and is seen as an ideal candidate to take over as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

However, we understand Man City are open to his sale, and the player is keen to move in order to secure regular playing time at the highest level possible. His desire to be the undisputed first choice is well known, and Tottenham believe they can offer him the platform he craves.

Notably, there is a belief that Trafford would be open to the move even if Spurs are relegated to the Championship, a stance that speaks volumes about his ambition and focus on development.

This could prove pivotal in negotiations, as the club navigates what could be a turbulent end to the season.

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De Zerbi eyeing move for Man City star

De Zerbi is famed for his meticulous preparation and ability to get the best out of his players, and a dependable goalkeeper will be vital to implementing his vision on the pitch.

The Tottenham faithful have been buoyed by the arrival of the former Brighton and Marseille manager, and further signings like Trafford would only heighten expectations for the new era. Players are also keen to play under De Zerbi.

For Man City, allowing the sale would enable them to streamline their goalkeeping department, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being the undisputed No 1, and fund other additions.

Trafford’s potential switch would mark a bold step for both player and club, potentially kick-starting a new chapter in his career while helping Spurs rebuild.

The transfer would also align with the club’s strategy of investing in young British talent to build for the long term, and Trafford would give Spurs a solid and exciting option between the sticks, following the inconsistent form of Guglielmo Vicario.

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Meanwhile, a report has claimed that De Zerbi wants Tottenham to sign Italy and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer, despite his previous struggles in the Premier League with Everton.

Kean, 26, has notched nine goals and three assists in all competitions this season and is reportedly valued at €50million (£43.6m / $58.5m).

In other news, a former Premier League CEO has named four players who he thinks will shine under De Zerbi as Spurs fight to avoid relegation.

Out-of-form forward Randal Kolo Muani is a surprise name on the list, given he’s scored just one Premier League goal so far.

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