Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named the manager he is convinced Tottenham Hotspur have to move for next, if they decide to end Thomas Frank’s short tenure in north London.

After a bright start to life as Spurs boss, some fans of the club are now calling for Frank’s head after a poor run of results have dropped his side down the Premier League table.

For his part, Frank is remaining defiant over his role and is confident the Tottenham‘s owners will give him time to complete his project.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle clash, when asked if he would get time to improve things on the pitch, Frank said: “Yeah, I’m very confident. It seems like they’re good guys, intelligent people, know how to run businesses and learning about football.

“I think when we’re dealing with intelligent people, they can see every successful dynasty and every successful club has taken time.”

Unless results improve, however, Frank is facing the possibility of an exit, and Carragher claims the man who led Fulham to victory in north London on Saturday night, Marco Silva, is perfect for the job.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, Carragher explained that Everton should never have sacked Silva and that he can see him managing Tottenham one day.

“I actually think he was the one manager Everton should have stuck with,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

“I’ve always seen Silva at Tottenham, I’m not saying Tottenham as in change Thomas Frank put Marco Silva in.

“The point I’m trying to make is not quite go from Fulham to like you know a Liverpool or Manchester City you think going to sort of compete for the league but sort of that sort of level just belong with it trying to get you know Champions League maybe, you know Aston Villa, that type of team that would almost be the next step for him in the Premier League.

“I think he probably deserves one of those jobs.”

Silva, who is said to have snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer, has turned Fulham into an established Premier League club since taking them up from the Championship, and there was talk that Daniel Levy wanted to bring him on board before turning to Frank instead.

The Portuguese head coach is out of contract at the end of the season, so he may well depart Craven Cottage after five years in west London.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Do Tottenham need to replace Vicario with an elite keeper signing in January to reach top four?

Latest Tottenham news: Trafford interest; Semenyo move update

In a transfer window that promises fireworks, Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a seismic shift in their goalkeeping department, with Manchester City’s James Trafford emerging as a prime target to claim the number one shirt.

Elsewhere, Spurs sources insist there is little chance the club would meet Brighton & Hove Albion’s £100million (€114m / $132m) valuation of Carlos Baleba – though he is a player of some interest.

And finally, TEAMtalk can reveal the latest on the future of one of the hottest properties in the Premier League, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, as the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all battle for his signature.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.