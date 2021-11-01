Jamie Redknapp says there is a major problem at Tottenham and believes Nuno Espirito Santo was set up to fail at the club.

The trigger was pulled by Daniel Levy on Nuno on Monday morning after an uninspiring start to the season. Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United was Spurs’ fifth Premier League defeat in 10 games. It proved enough for Levy with the Spurs chairman now looking for their 14th managerial appointment of ENIC’s 20-year reign.

And former Spurs midfielder Redknapp says former Wolves boss Nuno was left “naked” after being only the club’s “fifth or sixth choice”.

“When you keep getting managers in and sacking managers and getting a squad like you have…. The problem Nuno had as a manager was when you are a club of Tottenham’s stature, you need to get your first choice, you do not miss out,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“And if you do not get your first choice, you get your second, but Nuno was their fifth, sixth choice in the end. So to a certain extent, he goes into that changing room naked and you are in a very difficult position from the start.

“So there have been so many things that have gone wrong at the club. And they now have to get this one right. And if they can get Conte, they will be delighted with that. But it does not mean straight away he is going to get this right.

“You might have to be really patient. But one thing you can’t keep doing is sacking managers left, right and centre every time it does not go right. And especially if you get a manager in and give him four months – what chance have you got? Every manager deserves a little bit of time at least.

“The football has not been good, but it has not been good for a few years now. So at least let him get his feet under the table and implement a system and the players that he wants, or maybe even give him a couple of transfer windows.”

Antonio Conte on the verge of Spurs Antonio Conte is on the verge of replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, with more news on the Portuguese as well as Dusan Vlahovic.

Antonio Conte, who was in the running to take the Spurs job in the summer, is the bookies’ favourite.

According to Sky in Italy, Conte has arrived in the capital to hold talks. And there is understood to be an 18-month deal on the table.

Redknapp knows there is one big issue at the club, regardless of who Levy appoints as manager.

“But Daniel has always picked the players in the past and that is the major problem,” added Redknapp.

‘Conte needs licence to get his own players’

“Spurs need to be careful Conte does not play them off with Man Utd. He may try to force United’s hand, so it will be an interesting few days.

“I do not understand why after four months you could get him. But you could not four months ago – there was a problem with the transfer budget and he could not agree with what Daniel Levy wanted to do with the club.

“When you have a manager like Conte, you have to give him the licence to get the players in that he wants and to play the system he wants. You can’t interfere, he does things his way.

“He has worked with Tottenham’s director of football [Fabio Paratici] before at Juventus. So that is important as that has to work, they have to marry up together and make sure they are pulling in the same direction, otherwise it can be a disaster.

“And right now, on the field Tottenham are the laughing stock of football. Off field they are the envy of everyone because of the stadium and the training ground. But they are making a lot of mistakes in that boardroom.”

