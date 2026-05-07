Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi would love to work with Jan Paul van Hecke at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, sources tell TEAMtalk, but Liverpool have made a move to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion defender.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Brighton face a growing battle to keep hold of their standout centre-back, Van Hecke.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League, with several top clubs expressing serious interest in his signature.

Van Hecke has been a rock at the heart of Brighton’s defence, earning praise for his composure on the ball, aerial prowess and leadership qualities.

Having joined the Seagulls from NAC Breda in 2020 for a modest fee, Van Hecke has developed into a key player.

The defender’s contract with Brighton runs until June 2027, but talks over a new deal have stalled.

Brighton have made several attempts to tie him down to improved terms, but the defender is understood to be eyeing the “next step” in his career at a higher level.

Liverpool have recently entered the fray, making initial contact with Van Hecke’s representatives.

The Premier League club’s manager, Arne Slot, is said to view the Netherlands international as an ideal addition to bolster the Reds’ backline.

Tottenham Hotspur are also stepping up their pursuit of the Brighton star.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi worked with Van Hecke at Brighton and is very keen on a reunion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This personal connection could give Spurs a crucial edge in negotiations.

Not only that, but Van Hecke is close friends with Netherlands international teammate and Spurs centre back Micky van de Ven.

Landing Van Hecke would also potentially help Spurs keep hold of Van de Ven.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported this week that Van Hecke would be open to working with De Zerbi at Tottenham.

However, if Tottenham get relegated from the Premier League, then the north London club will be out of the race for the Dutchman.

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Chelsea and Newcastle United target Jan Paul van Hecke

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown growing interest in Van Hecke, with enquiries already made as the London club look to strengthen their defensive options.

However, sources have told us that Chelsea’s interest in Van Hecke is “very early”.

Newcastle United remain long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, having monitored the player across multiple windows and positioning themselves as strong contenders.

The Magpies, though, would not be ahead of other contenders as it stands, according to sources.

Brighton are braced for substantial bids, with reports suggesting a valuation in the region of £60million.

While Brighton would prefer to retain the Dutch star, interest from multiple Premier League rivals makes a departure increasingly likely.

Van Hecke’s performances this season have only heightened his appeal.

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